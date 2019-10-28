On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dig into the biggest-trending tech topics of the day, including Apple’s warning to iPhone 5 users, the new AirPods, Sony’s plan to sell PS Vue, Uber Eats’ new features, Samsung’s “Space-Selfie” balloon crash, the Air Force’s secretive X-37B, and more.

Nibler then speaks with Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer of Carbon, about scaling from prototype to on-demand inventory, and how 3D-printing methods can get you to the marketplace 25 to 100 times faster.

DT’s own Daven Mathies joins the show to go hands-on with the new GoPro Max 360 camera.The in-camera stitching of the Max 360 makes the $500 camera the easiest-to-use 360 we’ve seen.

Trying to keep track of TV shows and who owns them? We talk with Robert Delf, chief executive officer of Rightsline, Inc., about distribution, streaming rights, royalties, and other studio issues, and Rightsline’s plan to solve them.

Finally, we take a look at Apple+’s new streaming show For All Mankind, which reimagines the moon landing 50 years ago.

