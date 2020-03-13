On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discuss the top tech topics, including a roundup of current COVID-19 cancellations, TikTok’s latest milestone, Tesla’s delivery of the Model Y, ambitious SpaceX rocket plans, and more.

Michael Markesbery

Nibler then talks with Michael Markesbery, co-founder and chief executive officer of Oros, about how it is using technology developed for spacesuits to create clothing for everyday wear.

Mike Berland

Mike Berland, founder and CEO of Decode_M, later joins the show to talk about how the company looks at massive amounts of data to determine how something online is trending.

We then talk with Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, for our Work/Life segment. This week, she talks about how to stay productive when you’re working from home.

Andre Nudelman

Online education is booming, and Andre Nudelman, CEO of Digital Media Academy, talks about how the academy has grown from being founded on the Stanford campus to having 11 locations in the United States and Canada.

Ken Yeung, editor at Flipboard, joins the program for his weekly Tech Briefs segment, where he wraps up the biggest tech stories from this past week, including the necessity for many workers to work remotely from home because of the coronavirus, and Amazon’s leasing of the “Go” name to other stores.

Finall, we take a look at the compounding delays in the entertainment industry due to the coronavirus, and how both movie release dates and productions are being shut down.

