  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: TikTok nears 2 billion, Tesla’s Model Y, SpaceX, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discuss the top tech topics, including a roundup of current COVID-19 cancellations, TikTok’s latest milestone, Tesla’s delivery of the Model Y, ambitious SpaceX rocket plans, and more.

Michael Markesbery

Nibler then talks with Michael Markesbery, co-founder and chief executive officer of Oros, about how it is using technology developed for spacesuits to create clothing for everyday wear.

Mike Berland

Mike Berland, founder and CEO of Decode_M, later joins the show to talk about how the company looks at massive amounts of data to determine how something online is trending.

We then talk with Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, for our Work/Life segment. This week, she talks about how to stay productive when you’re working from home.

Andre Nudelman

Online education is booming, and Andre Nudelman, CEO of Digital Media Academy, talks about how the academy has grown from being founded on the Stanford campus to having 11 locations in the United States and Canada.

Ken Yeung, editor at Flipboard, joins the program for his weekly Tech Briefs segment, where he wraps up the biggest tech stories from this past week, including the necessity for many workers to work remotely from home because of the coronavirus, and Amazon’s leasing of the “Go” name to other stores.

Finall, we take a look at the compounding delays in the entertainment industry due to the coronavirus, and how both movie release dates and productions are being shut down.

Editors' Recommendations

The most-subscribed-to YouTube channels

PewDiePie

The funniest YouTube videos of all time

funniest youtube videos funnyyoutube01

The best streaming devices for 2020

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The best cameras for YouTube in 2020

Sony A6600 front with flip screen raised in selfie position

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks, Whitney’s hologram, and more

episode 321 gettyimages 1192567712

Reel News: Brahms: The Boy II, Greed, and The Night Clerk

reel news episode 18 thumbnailrn22020

Digital Trends Live: Xbox specs, ‘cloud raves,’ no TikTok for TSA

Digital Trends Live: Amazon goes cashier-free, Netflix shows ratings

Digital Trends Live: Bob Iger steps down, LG’s dual-screen phone, and more

Digital Trends Live: Clearview AI’s stolen customer list, Xbox Series X

Reel News: The Invisible Man, Wendy, Guns Akimbo

reel news episode 19 1164007124881086 sfnfbzquhoa2t0datecx height640

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus’s continued fallout, and more

episode 326 3 0

Work/Life: The Importance of Taking Vacation or Time Away From Work

worklife episode 12 screen shot 2020 02 28 at 4 23 49 pm

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 spreads, Google Stadia tiers, and more

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s settlement, VR medical training, coronavirus update