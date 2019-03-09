Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google Chrome exploit, CyberHat, and Panasonic S1 unboxing

Brie Barbee
By

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discussed trending tech topics such as the release of the Galaxy S10, a Google Chrome exploit that allows hackers to install malware, and Apple’s new AR glasses. We also sat down with the general manager of CyberHat, Yifat Bar-Eli, to discuss cyber security, and were joined by Digital Trends’ photography editor Daven Mathies to talk about the Panasonic S1 and S1R.

A vulnerability has been found in Google Chrome that the tech giant says attackers are “actively exploiting.” The exploit allows hackers to install malware unbeknownst to the user. While Google Chrome is known for auto-updating relatively quickly, it’s important to make sure you are using the latest version of Google Chrome on your device. An update that addresses this vulnerability was released March 1.

Based on patent filings, Apple has been exploring virtual reality and augmented reality technologies for more than 10 years, but the Apple AR Glasses may debut as an iPhone accessory in 2020. Designing the AR Glasses as an accessory versus a stand-alone device is expected to allow Apple keep the glasses slim and lightweight, since not all the processing hardware would have to be in one device.

We also sat down with Yifat Bar-Eli, the general manager of CyberHat, a company of white-hat hackers (hackers doing good) specializing in defense services and solutions. CyberHat’s team has a wide range of experience from offensive, defensive, and intelligence domains.

We were also joined by Daven Mathies in our Portland studio to talk about and unbox the Panasonic Lumix S1 and S1R cameras. Panasonic is going after the high-end market, mainly working professionals, with their latest mirrorless cameras.

“I think the thing that may cause some hesitation is the price, for some people,” Mathies said. “These are very high-end cameras, and one thing Panasonic said was that some of the specs on the S1 look very similar to the Sony A73, [but] it is priced $500 higher.” For more information about the Panasonic Lumix S1, check out our hands-on review.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

