Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Game streaming wars, Galaxy S11 rumors, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discuss the biggest trending tech stories of the day, including the battle over game streaming, Google’s “Personal Safety” app, Galaxy S11 rumors, artificial skin that may let you feel VR, a Minecraft AR game, and more.

We then go to TwitchCon with Riley Winn, who talks with Twitch streamer William “Jericho” Boner about Packy and Marlon, the first game he ever played.

Prindle then sits down with Jonathan Rivers of the U.N. World Food Programme’s hunger-monitoring unit, who discusses a new interactive world hunger map and predictive data for areas in dire need of food.

Finally, Winn is back with Alexia Raye, who went from Vine star to YouTube star, to talk about her favorite game and the future of e-sports.

Editors' Recommendations

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Holographic games and a tool shed in a box

awesome tech you cant buy yet tilt five lifestyle

Digital Trends Live: Amazon event coverage, Mario Kart mobile, and more

episode 219 nintendo mario kart tour release date for ios and android announced iphonefirmware com

Digital Trends Live: Ad-free Google Play Pass games, Boston Dynamics’ new robots

episode 218 atlas final

Digital Trends Live: Roku’s new OS, Apple’s “slofie,” storming Area 51, and more

episode 215 a2cf2853 afe5 4fe6 ad05 3018c171c607 slofie b