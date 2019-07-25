Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT producer Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including Samsung’s Galaxy Fold fix, an iPhone 11 concept video, A.I.’s ability to turn your photos into classical paintings, a chat with Al Roker, and more.

DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan joins us for an interview with TV legend Al Roker, owner and chief executive officer of Al Roker Entertainment and co-anchor of The Today Show, who talks about his history in television, as well as the current state of the media.

Dani Cushion, chief marketing officer of Cardlytics, joins the program to talk about consumer spending on Prime Day and for back-to-school shopping, and the best time to get deals.

Nibler then welcomes Gabriella Rowe, CEO of Station Houston, who discusses how it works to promote start-ups and venture capital funding for companies in Houston.