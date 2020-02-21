Reel News: Brahms: The Boy II, Greed, and The Night Clerk

Welcome to Reel News, our weekly segment looking at what’s coming out in theaters and what’s worth your money this weekend. Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn as they take a look at Brahms: The Boy II, Greed, and The Night Clerk.

First u,p we have Brahms: The Boy II, a follow-up to 2016’s The Boy. The film follows a young family that moves into a guesthouse on a mansion estate, seeking a quieter life for their young son, Jude. However, they’re unaware of the terrifying history living in the walls, and Jude finds an unsettling new friend: An eerie doll he calls Brahms. Keeney says the director “felt the first movie fell a bit short, but this time the mischief is much more threatening.” Brahms: The Boy II screams into theaters February 21.

Next up is Greed, a British satire about a self-made billionaire whose retail empire is in crisis. Winn says: “It’s a mockumentary that follows a British fashion mogul as he prepares for his lavish 6oth birthday party.” He becomes embroiled in bad publicity and guests start pulling out of the party – all except for an actual lion he hired. Steve Coogan and Isla Fisher star, and Michael Winterbottom directs. “The movie looks like it’s going to be super-flashy and over-the-top, with enough satire and comedy to make it light and fun,” Winn adds. Says Keeney: “This film looks hilarious!’ Greed comes to theaters February 21.

Finally, we have The Night Clerk, about a socially awkward hotel clerk who is highly intelligent and on the autism spectrum. He unwittingly sees someone get killed during his shift, and his behavior makes him the suspect. He soon realizes he must stop the killer before the killer strikes again. “It’s from writer-director Michael Christofer, and this is his first film in 20 years. I feel like it’s a good sign when a director comes back after two decades – he must believe in this project,” Keeney says. Winn adds: “It looks really strange and intriguing, so it’ll have you on the edge of your seat!” The Night Clerk checks into theaters February 21.

If you see one movie this weekend, Winn says, “make it Brahms: The Boy II.”

For more Reel Life, visit https://www.digitaltrends.com/topic/reel-news/

Editors' Recommendations