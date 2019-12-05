Reel News: Jumanji: The Next Level, Uncut Gems, and Bombshell

Welcome to Reel News, where Erin Keeney and Riley Winn break down the upcoming box office releases, and what’s going to be worth your money at theaters. This week we take a look at Jumanji: The Next Level, Uncut Gems, and Bombshell.

First up we have Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and more. Keeney notes, “The ensemble is so fun to watch,” with great additions like Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. “The last Jumanji (in 2017) made $1 billion worldwide,” Winn says, “The last movie was so funny and so entertaining, and the fact that they were able to bring everyone back for another movie is pretty awesome.” Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters nationwide on December 13.

Next up is Uncut Gems, about a charismatic New York City jeweler named Howard (Adam Sandler), whose gambling addiction is destroying his professional and personal life. Winn says, “the movie follows Howard over the course of just a few days … as he tries to pull off another one of his con jobs. He finds himself over his head.” Sandler replaced original actor Jonah Hill, and is joined by Broadway actor Idina Menzel, who plays his estranged wife. Keeney says, “Since its first premiere, there’s been a ton of Oscar buzz for Sandler.” Winn sums it up by saying, “I can’t wait to see it.” Uncut Gems opens in select theaters on December 13.

Finally, we have Bombshell, the explosive story of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment and eventually took the media mogul down. Winn says, “it’s an incredibly revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time, and the courageous women who brought down the man who created it.” It stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as a composite character trying to climb the corporate ladder. Keeney says, “I’ve been following this story for years, and I’ve been waiting for this one to hit the big screen!” Bombshell opens in theaters nationwide on December 13.

Winn wraps up by saying, “but if you want to see a movie this weekend, make it Daniel Isn’t Real.”

