Reel News: Dark Waters, The Report, and Charlie’s Angels

It’s time to see what’s worth your money at the box office, as Erin Keeney and Riley Winn take a look at the big movies opening this weekend. On this episode, they take a look at the new films Dark Waters, The Report, and Charlie’s Angels.

First off, we have Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo. The film is based on the true story of Rob Bilott, a former corporate defense lawyer who fought DuPont (the company he was working for) to expose the environmental hazards of unregulated chemicals, which caused a number of unexplained deaths in West Virginia. Condensing a 20-year legal battle into two hours, the movie also stars Anne Hathaway, Bill Pullman, and Victor Garber. Keeney notes that “Mark Ruffalo not only stars in [this film], but produced this film, and has been an outspoken advocate for the environment for years.” Winn says “this movie combines two of my favorite genres, legal thriller and real-life events.” Directed by Todd Haynes, the movie “has an Erin Brokovich feel. The David versus Goliath stories always get me to the theater,” says Keeney. Dark Waters opens in theaters November 15.

Next up is The Report, a political thriller about the CIA’s use of torture in the wake of 9/11. An Amazon Studios Original film starring Adam Driver, it originally premiered at Sundance and Telluride to positive acclaim. “The story is complex, but the film never dumbs it down,” says Keeney. Winn notes that “I’m excited to see this movie because it reminds me a lot of The Post. I love movies that uncover huge scandals.” Keeney acknowledges that the film “gives the audience credit for being smart – which is refreshing.” The film also stars Annette Bening, and opens in theaters November 22.

Finally, we have the girl-power-fueled Charlie’s Angels, the second theatrical reboot of the classic TV series of the same title. This version stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinnska as the private detectives working for the mysterious Charles Townsend. The cast includes Elizabeth Banks, who also directed and produced the film, which was shot around Germany and Turkey. Winn say, “I’m excited to see this movie. Who doesn’t love watching badass women kick butt?” Keeney adds that the movie is “about sisterhood, camaraderie, working together, and reminding people what women are capable of.” Winn says “if you’re going to see one movie this weekend, make it Charlie’s Angels,” which opens in theaters November 15.

