Digital Trends
DT Daily

DT Daily: Scuf Gaming reinvents controllers with paddles, new features

Brie Barbee
By

Scuf Gaming is revolutionizing the console gaming market by offering sleek and customizable controllers aimed at offering the best possible experience. What sets these controllers apart from most others is their ability to increase hand use and decrease latency by adding more functions to the back and sides of the controller, as well as allowing you to tweak settings (like the tautness of the triggers) and design to best fit your needs.

Digital Trends gaming editor Felicia Miranda sat down with Scuf Gaming CEO Duncan Ironmonger on this episode of DT Daily to discuss controllers and why serious gamers might consider something other than the controller that comes with their console. Scuf Gaming may be the solution.

Ironmonger started Scuf Gaming in 2011 after noticing a discrepancy between the types of controllers people were using to play games and the beautiful, high-tech types of games they were actually playing.

As it turns out, there isn’t really a one-size fits all approach to controllers. Each of Scuf’s controllers, like the newly released Vantage PlayStation4 controller, went through multiple prototype iterations (in this case 38!) before the engineering team was able to find the perfect model that was comfortable for the most people.

Unlike other controllers, Scuf’s utilize paddles on the back of the controller that mimic the face buttons and allow you to more easily navigate the controller. This is particularly useful for serious and pro gamers who are looking to decrease latency, but also suits people who find it hard to sustain gaming for long periods of time due to the design of the device they are using. Scuf controllers not only making gaming easier to navigate, but more comfortable too.

You can further tweak these controllers by removing the rumble motors (which can be easily replaced should you ever change your mind), or by adding extensions to the thumb sticks or triggers. You can also change your headset volume without ever taking your hands off the controller. For more details on Scuf Gaming’s line of controllers, be sure to visit the website.

DT Daily airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
Up Next

Android creator's alleged sexual misconduct swept under the rug by Google
disguised toast interview dt daily poster for 5852998992001
Gaming

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has advice for getting into streaming

Twitch is one of the premier sites for gaming, and Hearthstone personality Disguised Toast has built a great following on the site. Toast stopped by DT Daily to talk about his career, interacting with fans, and how to get into streaming.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to connect xbox one controller pc microsoft review front angle 625x625
Gaming

Retire the oversized keyboard. Here's how to game on PC with an Xbox controller

Tired of gaming on your PC with a keyboard and mouse? Ditch the traditional setup and take advantage of our simple step-by-step guide on how to connect an Xbox One controller to a PC.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 Slim: Which console is worth your money?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
logitech g pro keyboard
Computing

Choose your weapon wisely -- these are the best keyboards for gaming on your PC

Your PC isn't complete without one of the best gaming keyboards on the planet. We have a list spanning full-sized models to compact versions from Razer, Cooler Master, Corsair, Logitech G, and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
call the beastie boys elon says theres sabotage going on at tesla poster for 5799412628001
DT Daily

Call the Beastie Boys, Elon says there’s sabotage going on at Tesla

Apple fined millions by Australia for 2016 'Error 53' debacle, Elon says everyone is out to get Tesla including a disgruntled worker, Google's Messenger gets a long-awaited Apple-ish feature.
Posted By Bill Roberson
not another notch oppos find x smartphone camera pops up for pix poster 5799865992001
DT Daily

Not another notch: Oppo’s Find X smartphone camera pops up for pix

Honda's Insight hybrid grows up and turns 20, Microsoft plugs their new News app into an AI, Oppo Find X smartphone camera plays hide and seek.
Posted By Bill Roberson
igtv dtd06212018
DT Daily

IGTV video app rolls out right as Instagram tops a billion monthly users

Now you can start losing your digital car keys as well, Instagram (and by extension, Facebook) takes aim at YouTube with the new IGTV app, and Apple wrestles with their complicated wireless charging technology.
Posted By Bill Roberson
apple 28 dtd06222018
DT Daily

Latest LCD Apple iPhone rumors point to cost-cutting design, lower price?

New clues to a possibly less-spendy iPhone X variant emerge, The Glitch Mob takes EDM into VR and on the road "live", Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom opens tonight and we have a review.
Posted By Bill Roberson
apple 29 dtd06252018
DT Daily

Why are some monitor makers using 4K panels in lower resolution models?

German site claims some monitor makers are down-rezzing 4K monitor panels, Apple may debut upgraded AirPods, we have some design idea changes for the next iPhones.
Posted By Bill Roberson
live dt topics text color full bg
DT Daily

DT Live

Posted By Jake Rossman
dt daily 10 23 quinn slocum interview poster for 5852489778001
Social Media

Superstar influencer Quinn Slocum talks building brands and living well

If you want to become an influencer, but aren't sure how to start, why not take a few pointers from Instagram success story Quinn Slocum? In this DT Daily, we talk to him about his career, his tips for Instagram fame, and more.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
episode 1 smart glasses
DT Daily

Revamped ‘DT Daily’ goes bicoastal with the latest tech talk

'DT Daily' kicked off its first live broadcast from our new studios in Portland and New York with the latest news from Elon Musk's Boring Company, and a look at some of the newest phones to hit the market in the last few months.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 2 sony aibo robot dog dezeen 2364 col 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

In the latest installment of DT Daily, we talk about the day's biggest headlines, modern drone regulations, and Sony's forthcoming robotic dog, Aibo. Streamer Disguised Toast also makes an appearance to talk Twitch.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt daily 10 25 episode 3 5 poster for 5853427630001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Macbook leaks, ‘Red Dead’ reviews, and a swanky PS4 controller

On the latest DT Daily, we talk about the latest stories from the world of tech, including leaks about the new Macbooks, the glowing reviews for Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.
Posted By Will Nicol