The second monthly release of titles for Game Pass have been fully revealed. Aside from known big hitters such as Persona 5 Royal and A Plague Tale: Requiem, the entire Amnesia series will also arrive in time for the spooky season.

As detailed by Xbox, eight titles will be added to Game Pass. For the second half of October, the focus appears to be on delivering horror experiences, such as Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Soma. Of course this also marks the first time Xbox users will be able to play the critically acclaimed JRPG Persona 5 Royal, plus a few other surprises. Here’s a full list of the games coming to the service and what date you can access them:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) – Available today

Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

Phantom Abyss (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) – October 20

Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) – October 27



Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

With every batch of titles added, there is a set of games that will leave Game Pass at the end of the month. Notable titles leaving the service in October include The Forgotten City and Sniper Elite 4. If any game looks appealing, make sure to purchase it for a 20% discount before it leaves. Here are all the games leaving as of October 31:

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)

Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

