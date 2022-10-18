 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Xbox Game Pass welcomes in Halloween with some spooky new additions

Jesse Lennox
By

The second monthly release of titles for Game Pass have been fully revealed. Aside from known big hitters such as Persona 5 Royal and A Plague Tale: Requiem, the entire Amnesia series will also arrive in time for the spooky season.

The list of gamepass titles for october.

As detailed by Xbox, eight titles will be added to Game Pass. For the second half of October, the focus appears to be on delivering horror experiences, such as Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Soma. Of course this also marks the first time Xbox users will be able to play the critically acclaimed JRPG Persona 5 Royal, plus a few other surprises. Here’s a full list of the games coming to the service and what date you can access them:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem  (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) – Available today
  • Amnesia: Collection  (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20
  • Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20
  • Phantom Abyss  (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) – October 20
  • Soma  (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20
  • Persona 5 Royal  (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21
  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery  (PC) – October 27
  • Gunfire Reborn  (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27
  • Signalis  (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

With every batch of titles added, there is a set of games that will leave Game Pass at the end of the month. Notable titles leaving the service in October include The Forgotten City and Sniper Elite 4. If any game looks appealing, make sure to purchase it for a 20% discount before it leaves. Here are all the games leaving as of October 31:

  • Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)
  • Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)
  • The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Editors' Recommendations

The best games to show off Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090
The RTX 4090 sitting on a table.
With a few concessions, Persona 5 Royal is right at home on Switch
persona 5 royal nintendo switch impressions cast
RoboCop: Rogue City release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Robocop getting out of a car.
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World players engaged in combat.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 4 quests and how to complete them
Battling The Herald in Herald's Sanctum in Fortnite.
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Resident Evil Village devs had to change Mercenaries stages to fit Lady Dimitrescu
Lady D defeating enemy in Resident Evil Village.
The best free FPS games you can play right now
10 essential tips for Arena Mode in Apex Legends
‘Wordle’ today, October 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#482)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best Call of Duty: Warzone Lienna 57 loadout
The Lienna 57 in Warzone.
Dead Space Remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
ea reviving dead space revival
Dead Space remake is bloodier and more unpredictable than the original
Isaac Clarke aims at a necromorph in Dead Space.