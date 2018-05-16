DT Daily: Microsoft plans budget Surface tablet to compete with iPad

Share

Apple’s iconic iPad will soon have some new competition. Rumors are surfacing this morning that Microsoft is planning on launching a new 10-inch tablet later this year, priced to compete with the iPad. This won’t be a scaled down version of the Surface Pro. Instead, the new design will borrow all the best elements from the pro. Powered by Intel chips, the tablet will run a full version of Windows 10 Pro, feature USB-C connectivity, and be 20 percent lighter than the current Surface Pro. Expect to see the signature kickstand and keyboard cover as well.

Microsoft has tried budget Surface tablets before, with little success. The Surface RT, Surface 2 and 3 all failed to find a niche. We’ll have to wait until the second half of 2018 to see if this new $400 Surface tablet takes off.

OnePlus 6 Unveiling

Most smartphone makers come out with a single flagship phone each year. OnePlus does it every few months, and typically delivers devices with all the latest features. Unveiled this morning, the new OnePlus 6 is no exception to this rule. Packed inside it’s shiny and sleek all glass body is a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual lens camera which measures up well against other top Android phones. Slim bezels also make the 6.3 inch device seen deceivingly small.

The OnePlus 6 will be available on May 22nd but DT’s Andy Boxall has an exclusive first look at the phone right now.

Yanny vs Laurel

And finally, is it Yanny or is it Laurel. The 2018 version of The Dress controversy is currently raging across the internet and apparently, it’s a brain teaser for the ages… or at least this news cycle. So what do you think?

This low quality robotic voice leaves just enough ambiguity in what you’re hearing to peak debate. In our first listen we heard Yanny. However on a different sound system we heard Laurel. For a more scientific test we assembled 60+ DT’ers for a listen, and the crowd was split evenly. Go figure.

Audio professionals state that both names are present in the recording and it comes down to the frequency processing capabilities of the equipment you’re listening on. That still doesn’t explain our scientific test.