On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Parker Hall dig into the trending tech stories of the day, including Microsoft’s updated Surface devices, improving on facial recognition, the Uber Copter is up and running, Sony finally opening up to cross-platforming, and more.

We then talk with Michael Umansky, chief executive officer of Ink, about how A.I. is aiding in next-generation SEO platforms.

Joseph Ansanelli, CEO of Gladly, talks with Nibler about how to tailor customer service, and how to address your customers in ways that work best for them.

Next, we chat with actor Jon Bernthal, star of Ubisoft’s new game Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, who talks about what it’s like to play a villain.

It’s time again for our Work/Life segment with Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, who discusses how to up your value in the business world.

We then join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn for their Reel News segment, where they break down the biggest opening movies of the weekend, including Joker and Gemini Man.

