DT Daily: The latest flagship killer, shoe designer Chris Nixon, and more

On the last episode of DT Daily, we talked the future of the MacBook lineup and AT&T’s recent decision to yank HBO from Dish Network and Sling TV. Ryan Gist, Director of Engineering at Biolite, also made an appearance to chat about the company’s latest camping gadgetry, including the apt-titled SunLite and BioLite’s smoke-free fire pit.

Each episode of DT Daily is different, however, and today’s is no exception.

After rolling through a series of reader comments and the day’s biggest headlines — namely a possible mobile iteration of Mario vs. Donkey Kong and the “disturbingly long” tunnel that Elon Musk’s Boring Company recently carved out beneath the streets of L.A. — host Greg Nibler quickly turned it over to Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu and Digital Trends Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan to discuss the newest iPad iPro and Samsung’s forthcoming Developer Conference. The two also spoke about what might be the flagship killer of the year, the OnePlus 6T, which packs the power of a Galaxy S9 and other high-end smartphones while leaving the exorbitant price tag at the door.

Later in the show, sneaker designer Chris Dixon joined us in-studio to chat about his favorite shoe of all time, his humble beginnings in the footwear industry, and the World Sneaker Championships (which he won in 2017). He also talked about how he went about crafting the unique design of the Dojo, an award-winning shoe that’s slated for release at the beginning of next year, and about his time at Pensole, a footwear design academy located in Portland, Oregon.

For our final segment, Home Theater Editor Ryan Waniata’s previewed his recent interview with Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, in which the two talk about his new film, An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn, Clement’s role in the second season of Legion, and the forthcoming TV adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.