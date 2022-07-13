Amazon’s not your only source of Prime Day deals, as competitors like Walmart have launched their own discounts to try to sway shoppers to their online storefronts. However, since there are so many offers from the retailer, it’s hard to keep up. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Walmart Prime Day deals that you can shop right now, though you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because they may disappear at any moment.

IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum — $89, was $180

For assistance in keeping your floors clean, here’s the IonVac SmartClean 2000, which is part of Walmart’s Prime Day robot vacuum deals. It’s got a powerful motor that delivers 2,000Pa of suction power, which combines with a three-stage cleaning system to pick up all the dirt and debris in your home. A robot vacuum’s sensors are important, according to this guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, but you won’t have an issue with this if you buy the IonVac SmartClean 2000 as it’s equipped with anti-collision sensors to avoid damaging your furniture and cliff sensors so that it won’t fall down the stairs.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $98, was $225

Chromebooks are laptops that run on Google’s Chrome OS, promising fast performance even on low-end components because they rely on web-based apps instead of installed software. If you’re interested in owning one because you just need a laptop for basic tasks, check out Walmart’s Prime Day Chromebook deals, which includes the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. It’s powered by the AMD A4 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics, and 4GB of RAM, with an 11.6-inch HD screen and a durable design that can withstand drops and splashes.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

If you’ve been looking forward to this year’s Prime Day TV deals, Walmart’s discount for the Vizio V-Series 4K TV may interest you. It comes with a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which provides a much more impressive improvement to overall picture quality compared to just resolution, according to this 4K TV buying guide. The 4K TV is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which upscales HD content to 4K quality, and the brand’s SmartCast platform, which provides easy access to your favorite streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV — $398, was $498

If you’ve got space in your living room for a larger screen after checking out this guide on what size TV to buy, then you might want to purchase this LG 4K UHD smart TV with a 65-inch display. LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K will upscale everything you watch to 4K quality, while LG’s webOS platform opens up a virtually unlimited library of content through all the popular streaming services. Gamers will enjoy the 4K TV’s low input lag when hooked up to a console, which may give you the advantage that you need to win multiplayer games, while sports fans will appreciate the Sports Alert feature, which gives updates on the matches of your favorite teams.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop — $619, was $799

The Lenovo Legion 5 packs the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications won’t let it compete with the best gaming laptops, but it’s enough for you to enjoy today’s most popular games. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, which is enough space for a few games with all the necessary updates, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you’ll be able to install games as soon as you boot up the laptop. Gamers on a budget won’t be disappointed with this option under Walmart’s Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

