It’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater setup with one of the great 4K TV deals now on offer, especially with all the 4K content that’s being released for your viewing pleasure. If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, you should check out Walmart TV deals, which are one of the most reliable sources for offers that will be perfect for you no matter your budget.

You can currently take advantage of a pair of LG TV deals from Walmart that will get a new 4K TV in your living room. The 65-inch LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV is available with a $103 discount, bringing its price down to just $897 from its original price of $1,000, while the 55-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV is available with a more lucrative $1,603 discount, lowering its price to just $1,397 from its original price of $3,000.

65-inch LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV – $897, was $1,000

The LG 65NANO81UNA features a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution, and is powered by LG’s ThinQ A.I. technology that enables even better picture and sound for whatever you’re watching. Meanwhile, LG’s NanoCell technology further improves the colors and accuracy of the LED screen, so you’ll be watching 4K content at its best quality. The 4K TV also works with Apple’s Airplay 2, for casting videos from Apple devices to the big screen, and Apple’s HomeKit, for controlling your other Apple devices. There’s also easy access to your favorite streaming services, so that you’ll never run out of things to watch, and quick pairing with your Bluetooth speakers for louder wireless surround sound.

If you want to buy a 4K TV for less than $1,000 without sacrificing quality and features, you can’t go wrong with this 65-inch LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV. Walmart is currently selling the LG 65NANO81UNA for just $897, after slashing $103 off its original price of $1,000. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to enjoying 4K content in your living room with this 65-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to make sure that you take advantage of this offer.

55-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV – $1,397, was $3,000

The LG OLED55CXPUA shares several features with the LG 65NANO81UNA, including being powered by ThinQ A.I., with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa built-in as digital assistants, and easy access to streaming services. The 4K TV also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology for smooth and immersive gaming, as well as Dolby Vision IQ to automatically adjust picture settings depending on the surrounding lighting conditions. Its processor is also capable of upscaling content to 4K quality. The TV’s screen, however, is smaller at 55 inches, but it comes with the upgrade to OLED from LED.

When comparing OLED and LED TVs, OLED TVs have the advantage in terms of picture quality with deeper blacks, higher contrast, and richer colors, as well as faster response time for less motion blur and fewer artifacts. You can watch on OLED TVs from wider viewing angles, and they also release considerably less of the blue light that’s harmful to your eyes.

For even better quality that will let you better appreciate 4K content, whether from streaming services, media players or video game consoles, you should go for this 55-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV. You can buy the LG OLED55CXPUA from Walmart at $1,603 off, for a discount that lowers the 4K TV’s price to $$1,397 from $3,000. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you want to be able to buy a 55-inch OLED 4K TV for less than half its original price, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations