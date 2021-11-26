Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop today

This is an amazing 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal! It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155, down $144 from its original price of $299. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, so if you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up. You’ll want to hurry, though: This laptop is flying off the shelves, and the offer may not go the distance.

Why Buy:

Tablet and laptop in one

Light, compact and portable

Long battery life

Wide range of supported apps

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a versatile device that can change into a laptop, tablet, notebook, or stand-up display thanks to its flexible 360-degree hinge. This versatility allows you to transport this handy device wherever you need it, and it becomes a tool that’s functional in multiple situations. If you like to take your reading or work on the go to a café or park, you can easily switch between a tablet or a laptop. It supports a number of apps, so you can make business video calls, look at important documents, or watch some videos on this Chromebook.

As for the technical specs of the device, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has a power-efficient MT8183C processor and has a very respectable battery life of 15 hours. A full charge will give you plenty of time with this device unplugged, so you don’t have to worry about it draining as soon as you go out. The device itself only weighs 2.21 pounds which means it’s ultra-portable and you probably won’t even feel it when you carry it in your bag or briefcase. It’s the perfect travel companion for whatever you need it for.

While the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 used to set you back $299, you can get this versatile device for only $155 today for Black Friday 2021. We rank this product highly in our roundup of the Walmart Black Friday deals as it’s not every day you get to see a massive $144 discount on one of the best Chromebooks out there. If you’ve been eyeing a Chromebook, we highly recommend you take advantage of this generous deal. This device has so many uses and functions that we can guarantee it will be a regular piece of equipment for your digital needs.

When does this 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal end?

Unsurprisingly, we really don’t know when this deal will be gone for good. While some deals may stick after Black Friday, some even through Cyber Monday, there’s just no way to tell. Retailers have not given expiration dates for this 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal, or many of these deals for that matter. But you can be sure of one thing, this amazing deal is going to sell out fast, and when it does, there’s no telling when more stock will be available. There are no guarantees the prices will ever drop this low either, at least not for a long while.

We recommend shopping any deals you’re interested in as early as possible. If you must wait, don’t wait long, because they’ll be gone for good soon. Moreover, the longer you wait the longer shipping times are going to be, and you may not be able to get your items before the holidays, especially with so many people shopping right now.

Should You Shop This 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

We’re in the thick of the Black Friday shopping frenzy. If you see something you want at a low price, like this 2-in-1 Chromebook, you should snag it. Most deals we see on Cyber Monday are just the leftovers of Black Friday with a new label. Cyber Monday’s deals will probably be the same as they were on Black Friday, if they are still there at all. If this is the Chromebook you want, you should jump on it now.

That advice extends to any products that have semiconductors in them. There’s a huge microchip shortage this year that’s affecting the supply of virtually all consumer electronics. Retailers are really struggling to keep things like laptops on the shelves. In fact, most retailers started their Black Friday sales way back in October so they could guarantee they had stock. If you see a deal on a laptop, Chromebook, TV, or anything with a microchip, you shouldn’t wait until Cyber Monday to buy it. It’ll probably be gone.

