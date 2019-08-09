Share

Chromebook is a particular type of laptop that runs using the Chrome OS, an operating system developed by Google and created originally for internet surfing and controlling current web apps. This gadget loads data online and utilizes Google apps to reduce the requirement for huge hard drives where software and files are normally saved. We’ve already found some great laptop deals on Google Pixelbooks Chromebooks and now Amazon dropped prices on these Acer Chromebooks just in time for the school year.

Amazon is dropping the price of Acer Chromebooks by up to $100 to help you achieve greater productivity. These include the Chromebook R 11 (23% off), the Chromebook 15 C2AE (19% off), and the Chromebook 15 P39B (25% off).

ACER CHROMEBOOK R 11 – 23% OFF

This 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook model boasts the 360-degree rotation mechanism that allows you to configure it depending on your needs. You can set it up in Laptop mode to maximize your productivity by using a keyboard, or in Tablet mode for playing games and browsing the internet.

The Acer Chromebook R 11 runs an Intel Core N3060 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. It also has an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to guarantee that your data are backed up automatically. Its 11.6-inch HD screen display has a 10-point multitouch function and a Wide View Angle feature for better interaction. Originally priced at $300, Amazon slashed it by $70, dropping it to only $230. Get yours now.

ACER CHROMEBOOK 15 C2AE – 19% OFF

With its immersive 16.6-inch Full HD IPS touch display and upward-facing speakers, the Acer Chromebook 15 C2AE is a solid choice for your day-to-day tasks. It provides a great entertainment experience with its fast wireless connection and battery life that can last up to 12 hours.

This Chromebook has a stylish design with a metal frame and an aluminum cover finish. It can lay flat at an 180-degree angle for easy view-sharing during lab lessons. It also has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and comes with built-in storage for offline access to your files with 100GB of Google Drive space. You can get it now from Amazon for only $274 instead of $338, saving you a full $64.

ACER CHROMEBOOK 15 P39B – 25% OFF

The Acer Chromebook 15 P39B is powered by an Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz quad-core processor with Intel Burst Technology up to 2.5GHz for a faster wireless speed. Its 15.6-inch full HD display with Wide-Angle Webcam supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) to improve video calls with more detailed images.

It has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal space, and works in the Windows 10 operating system. Google apps come standard on every Chromebook so you can access Microsoft Office Files in Google Docs and Sheets. This Chromebook model usually costs $400, but you can get it now for only $299 as Amazon cuts $101 off its price.

