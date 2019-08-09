Deals

Back-to-school deals: Amazon drops up to $101 off these Acer Chromebooks

Jufer Cooper
By

Chromebook is a particular type of laptop that runs using the Chrome OS, an operating system developed by Google and created originally for internet surfing and controlling current web apps. This gadget loads data online and utilizes Google apps to reduce the requirement for huge hard drives where software and files are normally saved. We’ve already found some great laptop deals on Google Pixelbooks Chromebooks and now Amazon dropped prices on these Acer Chromebooks just in time for the school year.

Amazon is dropping the price of Acer Chromebooks by up to $100 to help you achieve greater productivity. These include the Chromebook R 11 (23% off), the Chromebook 15 C2AE (19% off), and the Chromebook 15 P39B (25% off).

ACER CHROMEBOOK R 11 – 23% OFF

acer chromebook amazon prime day deals r 11

This 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook model boasts the 360-degree rotation mechanism that allows you to configure it depending on your needs. You can set it up in Laptop mode to maximize your productivity by using a keyboard, or in Tablet mode for playing games and browsing the internet.

The Acer Chromebook R 11 runs an Intel Core N3060 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. It also has an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to guarantee that your data are backed up automatically. Its 11.6-inch HD screen display has a 10-point multitouch function and a Wide View Angle feature for better interaction. Originally priced at $300, Amazon slashed it by $70, dropping it to only $230. Get yours now.

ACER CHROMEBOOK 15 C2AE – 19% OFF

acer chromebook amazon prime day deals 15

With its immersive 16.6-inch Full HD IPS touch display and upward-facing speakers, the Acer Chromebook 15 C2AE is a solid choice for your day-to-day tasks. It provides a great entertainment experience with its fast wireless connection and battery life that can last up to 12 hours.

This Chromebook has a stylish design with a metal frame and an aluminum cover finish. It can lay flat at an 180-degree angle for easy view-sharing during lab lessons. It also has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and comes with built-in storage for offline access to your files with 100GB of Google Drive space. You can get it now from Amazon for only $274 instead of $338, saving you a full $64.

ACER CHROMEBOOK 15 P39B – 25% OFF

amazon slashes prices on acer laptops desktops monitors and gaming gear chromebook 15

The Acer Chromebook 15 P39B is powered by an Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz quad-core processor with Intel Burst Technology up to 2.5GHz for a faster wireless speed. Its 15.6-inch full HD display with Wide-Angle Webcam supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) to improve video calls with more detailed images.

It has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal space, and works in the Windows 10 operating system. Google apps come standard on every Chromebook so you can access Microsoft Office Files in Google Docs and Sheets. This Chromebook model usually costs $400, but you can get it now for only $299 as Amazon cuts $101 off its price.

Looking for other tech deals? Find more Chromebook deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Amazon makes the Moto G6 even more affordable with a 42% price cut
Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones
Deals

Take 40% off Origem HS-3 wireless headphones with this exclusive promo code

There are many good Bluetooth headphones on the market and it can be hard to sort through them all, but this exclusive deal – which lets DT readers take 40% off the Origem HS-3 earphones – might make your decision a little bit easier.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google pixelbook review full offset
Deals

Snag Google’s Pixelbook for $359 less on Amazon before heading back to school

Google's Pixelbook, a premium laptop/tablet Chromebook, has a sublime design, boasts full Android app support, is surprisingly fast, and its battery can last the entire day. You can get it for $359 off on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
how does wireless charging work mophie iphone 8 lifestyle press
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 42% off Mophie wireless chargers for Qi-enabled smartphones

Qi technology in smartphones has made fumbling with cords and outlets a thing of the past. Maximize your phone's convenience with a Mophie wireless charger. Get up to 42 percent off if you order from Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung T5 SSD review
Deals

Amazon drops $202 off the Best external hard drive — Samsung T5 Portable SSD

Visit your favorite online retailer and you will see discounts on trusted SSDs. And now, our pick for the best overall external hard drive has joined the fray. Get the 2TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD at 42% less on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
levoit air purifiers amazon prime day 2019 deal lv h132 compact true hepa purifier
Deals

Get two Levoit LV-H132 air purifiers for less than $140 on Amazon

With the Levoit LV-H132’s reliable purification power, you and your family can get extra protection from airborne illnesses. You can order the two-pack bundle today on Amazon at the discounted price of $140.
Posted By Erica Katherina
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 01 1
Emerging Tech

These smart batteries recharge in under 2 hours and outlast standard lithium-ion

Pale Blue lithium polymer smart batteries can be fully recharged in less than two hours more than 1,000 times with a unique USB charging method. A Pale Blue battery replaces more than 1,000 alkaline cells and offers more consistent output.
Posted By Bruce Brown
vizio sound stand ss2520 c6 deal 2
Deals

The Vizio 2.0 sound stand gets a huge 49% discount on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade your entertainment setup without breaking the bank, check out the 25-inch VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand SS2520-C6. You can get it from Amazon today at 49% below its usual price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops prices for arlo pro home security cameras prime day add on camera 3
Deals

Grab the Arlo Pro two-camera system for only $259 on Amazon

Keep tabs on what’s happening in your home by getting your hands on a dependable home surveillance system such as the Arlo Pro. You can order the two-camera system (with siren) for only $259 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus are now available for pre-order at Walmart

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus have begun, and Walmart is offering a deal on them. If you pre-order either device from Walmart through August 12, you’ll receive up to $150 in credit to spend at the Samsung Store.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Razer Blade 15 laptop photo
Computing

Best Buy discounts $300 off the Razer Blade gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, consider Best Buy's latest deal on a 15-inch Razer Blade laptop. With this deal, you can get a Razer Blade with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics at a $300 discount.
Posted By Anita George
oprahs favorite things of 2016 tech dyson supersonic hair dryer
Deals

Amazon has rare deal on the Dyson Supersonic, one of the best hair dryers ever

The Dyson Supersonic styles your hair fast without heat damage, and is on our list of the best hair dryers for 2019. Save $50 when you get an Amazon-backed renewed Supersonic today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap hair dryers revlon tools
Deals

Here are the best affordable hair dryers available on Amazon right now

We've rounded up some of the most highly rated and affordable hair dryers from Amazon. You don't have to break the bank to keep your hair frizz-free and stylish this summer.
Posted By Jenifer Calle