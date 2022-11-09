This gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off at Best Buy

Gamers who are looking forward to the chance to enjoy significant savings from retailers’ annual Black Friday deals no longer have to wait, as the Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started with this $500 discount for the Acer Predator Helios 300. The gaming laptop will be yours for just $1,000 instead of its original price of $1,500, but you need to finalize your purchase quickly if you want to take advantage of this offer because we don’t think it will last long.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

Gaming laptops should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, and the Acer Predator Helios 300 is equipped to do that. It challenges the specifications of the best gaming laptops with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which will let you enjoy the best PC games at their highest settings, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. The device also features a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you can start using it right after unboxing.

The Acer Predator Helios 300’s 15.6-inch screen, with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, will do justice to the gaming laptop’s processing power, as the clear details and realistic colors will let you better appreciate the games that you play. If you think you’ll be playing for several hours at a time, you don’t have to worry about overheating because of the device’s custom-engineered fans and liquid thermal grease, which will keep its temperature down to maintain optimum performance.

Prepare yourself for the future of PC gaming with the Acer Predator Helios 300, which is currently on sale from Best Buy’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals. It’s down to $1,000 from $1,500, for $500 in savings that you can spend on games and accessories. If you take advantage of this Black Friday-worthy price right now, you’ll also avoid getting stressed by the chaos of the shopping holiday, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button to secure your own Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop.

