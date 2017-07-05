Alexa Prime Day Deal: $20 off a Prime membership if you order via Alexa voice shopping

Although Amazon Prime Day is still nearly a week away, the company is already rolling out offers and incentives for people to join the popular Amazon Prime subscription service. The latest incentive, which kicks off today, is an Alexa Prime Day Deal that offers a $20 discount off your first year of an Amazon Prime membership if you purchase it using your voice through an Alexa-enabled device. Non-Prime members with an Alexa-enabled device simply need to say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.”

The membership incentive is part of Amazon’s push to promote Prime memberships, along with its new Alexa voice shopping service. Amazon Prime and Alexa voice shopping essentially go hand in hand as Alexa always ships with Prime. If security is a concern, you have the option to set up a four-digit voice shopping pin to prevent unintended or unwarranted purchases. The voice-shopping service is backed by the same security and customer service as Amazon.

Alexa voice shopping is intended to make shopping easier and help Prime members find the best products. If you haven’t purchased a product type before and attempt to do so with Alexa voice shopping, Alexa may recommend an Amazon Choice Product, which are highly rated Amazon products with Prime shipping and low prices. If you’re re-ordering an item, you don’t have to specify the exact product name, but instead can simply tell Alexa to reorder that product type. From there, Alexa will suggest a specific product based on your order history, and ask you to confirm the purchase. Voice shopping also allows you to add products to your cart without checking out, making it easier to create shopping lists and make tracking your item easier.

The other main perk of Alexa voice shopping is Alexa deals, which are available on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV, and compatible Fire tablets, although they are not available in the Amazon App. You can look online to check out the Alexa deals, or you can simply ask Alexa, “Alexa, what are your deals?” Alexa will respond by telling you about each of the current Alexa deals, their price tags, and the discount you get by shopping through Alexa. The deals are exclusive to Prime members and are limited to one per customer, per device.

In an effort to train Prime members on how to use Alexa voice shopping, from now until July 10, Amazon is offering a $10 credit to first-time Alexa deal customers. To qualify for the $10 credit offer, you must be an Amazon Prime member, a new voice shopping customer, and must order an Alexa deal. The $10 credit, valid until July 2, 2018, will post to your account in three business days, at which time it will appear in your shopping cart the next time you check out with an eligible item.

Some of the current Alexa deals include:

