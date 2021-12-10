After taking advantage of desktop computer deals, you also have to invest in monitor deals for displays that will give justice to the increased processing power of your new PC, especially for gaming purposes. If you’re already on a tight budget, don’t worry, as there are discounts waiting for you, including Dell’s $230 price cut for the Alienware AW2720HF monitor that makes it more affordable at just $330, down from its original price of $560.

The Alienware AW2720HF monitor features a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution for an expansive display that will let you appreciate the details of the games that you’re playing or the shows that you’re watching. The monitor also offers a refresh rate of 240Hz, resulting in smoother movements and reduced input lag, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. It also promises a 1-millisecond response time, which is how quickly the display shows image transitions — faster response times are necessary for fast-paced action and twitchy gameplay. Like most of the best computer monitors designed for gaming, the Alienware AW2720HF monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync and NVIDIA’s G-Sync technologies, which make sure that the monitor and your PC’s graphics card are synchronized.

Alienware utilizes its Legend Industrial Design for the Alienware AW2720HF monitor, with a minimal but iconic design that characterizes the Dell-owned, gaming-focused brand. The monitor’s stand saves space on your desktop, with legs that slide under your keyboard to place it at the perfect angle while playing games. It also helps with cable management, as you can pass cables through the stand and access the monitor’s ports below the screen. Additionally, for a more comfortable viewing angle, you can adjust the height, tilt, pivot, and swivel of the monitor until you find the perfect position.

If you’ve just upgraded to a powerful PC, you shouldn’t settle for a basic monitor. You’ll have to purchase a worthy screen such as the Alienware AW2720HF monitor, which is available from Dell with a $230 discount that brings its price down to just $330 from its original price of $560. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you want to purchase this display for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Alienware AW2720HF monitor.

