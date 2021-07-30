  1. Deals
Both gaming laptops and gaming desktops are ridiculously cheap at Dell today

By

Gamers who are in a search for a new computer shouldn’t settle for anything less than what they can find through gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals, so that they won’t be disappointed with their purchase. If you’re planning to buy a new gaming machine, you’ll have to make sure that you’re getting the best specifications and features that your budget allows.

Fortunately, with deals such as Dell’s discounts for Alienware products, you’ll be able to stretch your budget to purchase high-quality gaming laptops and gaming PCs. Dell is currently selling the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop at $580 off, bringing its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,280, while the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop is available at $200 off, lowering its price to $1,730 from its original price of $1,930.

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop – $1,700, was $2,280

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop – $1,730, was $1,930

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop (black).

The Alienware m15 R3 promises an immersive gaming experience even when you’re on the go, as it’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. The gaming laptop is capable of running the latest games on high settings, and it will display them properly on its 15.6-inch OLED screen with 3840 x 2160 resolution for vivid colors and bright images, and a 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

The gaming laptop features a 512GB hard drive to install several games, improved surface coating to minimize the risk of stains, and reduced blue light emissions to prevent eye fatigue. The Alienware m15 R3 stays cool with the brand’s latest thermal technology, which includes a dedicated vapor chamber and load-balancing heat pipes, and it allows overclocking and auto-tuned game profiles through the Alienware Command Center.

If you’re planning to buy a gaming laptop, the Alienware m15 R3 is a solid choice. With Dell’s $580 discount, which brings its price down to just $1,700 from its original price of $2,280, the gaming laptop should be at the top of your list. Its availability is limited though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Alienware m15 R3, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC

If portability isn’t important to you, or if you’ve already invested in a high-resolution monitor and gaming accessories, you should go for the Alienware Aurora R12. The gaming desktop packs a powerful punch with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with a 512GB SSD for storage.

The Alienware Aurora R12 is designed with an extensive cooling system that includes copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers, so you won’t have to worry about overheating even if you play throughout the day. It also comes with the Alienware Command Center, and a PSU swing-arm that allows graphics and expansion bay upgrades without the need for tools.

The Alienware Aurora R12 is a gaming desktop that won’t disappoint you, and it’s even more attractive because Dell is selling it at $200 off, lowering its price to $1,730 from its original price of $1,930. However, the limited availability of the gaming desktop means that you shouldn’t be wasting time. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games with the Alienware Aurora R12, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

Dell’s Alienware is a trusted brand among gamers, but if these offers for the Alienware m15 R3 and Alienware Aurora R12 aren’t good enough for you, there are many more options for you to choose from. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that are available right now, so you’ll have an idea of what else is out there.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $820
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$800 $900
This new HP Victus 16-inch gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 165Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Best Buy

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529
Long gone are the days when you had to pay well over a grand for a good gaming laptop. This Evoo machine packs perfect specs for 1080p gaming with one of Nvidia's newer 16-series graphics cards.
Buy at Walmart
