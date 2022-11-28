 Skip to main content
Score $90 off an Alienware gaming chair for Cyber Monday

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’ve been shopping the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and want to pull a chair up to your new gaming setup, one of the best Cyber Monday deals is on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair. It’s currently just $310 at Dell, which is a savings of $90 from its regular price of $400. You’ll also get a $75 Dell eGift card when you purchase the Alienware S5000. Free shipping is included as well.

Why you should buy the Alienware S5000 gaming chair

The Alienware S5000 gaming chair is made for both the casual gamer and the everyday gamer. One of the most important things when shopping for a chair you may potentially sit in for hours at a time is comfort. The S5000 competes with many of the best gaming chairs in this regard. It has a high backrest that provides better neck, shoulder, and lumbar support. An industrial, class-4 lift cylinder prevents the chair from dropping over the course of your gaming session. This allows you to keep your eyes on your gaming adventures and keeps the chair where you want it. The S500 is also utilizes high-density foam for resiliency and comfort.

Build quality is as good as it gets with the Alienware S5000 gaming chair, which makes it a great option for more than gamers. If you sit at your desk for hours on end and are looking for something comfortable that lasts, the S5000 is made of high-quality materials. It has a steel frame, an aluminum alloy five-star base, and motor sports-inspired casters. The S5000 goes together easily, with slide-in hardware that allows for quick assembly that can be done by just one person. With the Alienware S5000 gaming chair, you’ll be up and running in a matter of seconds. Whether you’re a professional gamer, a weekend binger, or anything in between, the S5000 can be the right chair for you.

One of the better Alienware Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen this year, the Alienware S5000 gaming chair is on sale for $310 at Dell today. This is a savings of $90 from its regular price of $400. A free $75 Dell eGift card is included with your purchase, as is free shipping.

