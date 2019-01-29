Share

When it comes to smartwatches, the Apple Watch is the biggest name on the market right now. With step tracking, GPS, text, call, and calendar alerts, it’s not hard to see why. The only problem is the price. If you want an Apple Watch, it isn’t going to come cheap — even for the Series 3 or Series 1. The high price point is one of the reasons many folks opt for the Fitbit Versa instead, but even then, it will cost you around $200 to get a Fitbit smartwatch on your wrist. Which is why the deeply discounted Amazfit Bip is a great option to consider.

The Amazfit Bip isn’t an Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa, but at the discounted price of $67, it’s a very affordable alternative packed with useful features. With Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, you can receive one-way notifications for email, SMS messages, and incoming calls. You can also receive alerts for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Slack, and weather forecasts. Additionally, if you like the look and feel of the Apple Watch and Versa, this smartwatch closely resembles that same design. It also comes in a wide range of colors, so you can choose whichever version best fits your style.

Though the Amazfit Bip isn’t nearly as powerful or versatile as its more expensive counterparts, it does come with pretty impressive features. Unlike the Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa, this cheap smartwatch comes with a whopping 30 days of battery life. That means you can go almost an entire month without having to recharge. With the word “fit” incorporated into its name, it should come as no surprise that this smartwatch comes with a focus on fitness. Along with sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, the Amazfit Bip is also loaded with built-in GPS, allowing for more accurate activity data. You can track your steps, calories burned, and distance traveled in real time. With multiple sport modes, you can also get more detailed insights into specific exercises.

Normally priced at $100, the Amazfit Bip is currently on sale for just $67 on Amazon. So if you’re in the market for a smart wearable that won’t cost you hundreds of dollars, this is one of the best affordable options on the market right now.

