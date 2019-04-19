Digital Trends
Amazon and Best Buy smash prices on August smart home security locks

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon and Best Buy have the lowest prices for two August smart home door locks during a limited time sale. August was one of the first smart door lock companies designed specifically for smart home convenience, security, and DIY installation.

Both August smart locks work with your existing door and deadbolt hardware, and you still can use your existing keys. In most cases installation should take about 10 minutes and the only tool you’ll need is a screwdriver.

The August locks on sale have silver finishes and use the latest, third-generation technology. Once you configure either lock with your smartphone, you can use the August app to lock and unlock your door and track entries and exits. With August’s DoorSense feature you can check the door’s status via the app. You also can configure the locks to lock automatically when you leave and unlock when you return, as long as you have your smartphone with you.

You can assign keyless access codes for visitors, friends, and delivery or service people for specific periods of a short as a few minutes. Even if you’re on a business trip and need to give someone access in an emergency, you can do it easily from the August app.

Both locks work with August Connect, a Wi-Fi bridge that extends internet access to your locks via your home wireless network. Connect enables lock control and monitoring from any location with internet access. You can also receive notification alerts when someone enters or exits the door with the August Lock.

Connect also enables August Locks to respond to voice commands from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple’s Siri. The August Smart Lock Pro and Connect bundle in this sale comes with the Connect Wi-Fi bridge, but if you want the extra functionality with the August Smart Lock you’ll have to purchase Connect separately.

Many online merchants have discounted August’s Smart Lock and the Smart Lock Pro and Connect bundle for this sale, but we found the best discount for each smart lock. Amazon has the best price for the August Smart Lock Pro and Connect bundle and Best Buy does indeed have the best buy on the August Smart Door Lock. Whether you’re just starting to set up a smart home or upgrading an existing configuration, these two deals can help you save up to $71.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, 3rd gen technology – Silver — $71 off

1 of 2
amazon and best buy deals on august home smart locks lock pro connect 02
amazon and best buy deals on august home smart locks lock pro with connect 750x500

The August Smart Lock Pro and Connect bundle is the complete package, including the Wi-Fi bridge that enables remote access plus Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice control. The Smart Lock Pro model is Apple Home Kit and Z-Wave Plus compatible, though neither is included with the Smart Lock model.

Normally priced at $280, the August Smart Lock Pro and Connect bundle is on sale on Amazon for $209. If you want the August smart lock with the greatest selection of wireless standards compatibility, take advantage of this awesome price.

August – Smart Door Lock – Silver — $41 off

1 of 2
amazon and best buy deals on august home smart locks lock 3rd gen technology silver works with alexa 750x500
amazon and best buy deals on august home smart locks lock 3rd gen technology silver works with alexa 02

The August Smart Lock is the less expensive of the company’s two locks, but that doesn’t mean it lacks essential features. If you add an August Connect Wi-Fi bridge at the same time or later on, the only capability you’ll lack with the Smart Lock is Apple HomeKit and Z-Wave Plus wireless standards compatibility.

Usually $150, Best Buy is selling the August Smart Door Lock for $100 during this sale, the lowest price we could find. If you want the convenience and security of an August smart lock but don’t need Apple HomeKit or Z-Wave Plus wireless compatibility, this is a great opportunity to buy an August lock at a killer price.

