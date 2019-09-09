If you want to step up your coffee game at home, Nespresso single-serve coffee and espresso machines let you create your favorite brew with a touch of a button. Amazon and Walmart dropped prices for great deals on a wide assortment of Nespresso machines by Breville and De’Longhi. The two Nespresso licensees each manufacture a range of Nespresso machines at multiple price levels that reflect their different features.

We combed through the Nespresso deals on Amazon and Walmart to find the best prices on top Breville and De’Longhi models. In most cases the deals on Amazon and Walmart are identical, but where there was only a minor difference we included both. Whether you’re shopping for gifts or ready to upgrade your own homebrews, these deals can help you save up to $69.

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi — $41 off



The Nespresso Innissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi one of the smallest and most budget-friendly Nespresso machines. Water in the Innissia’s 24-ounce reaches the ideal brewing temperature in 25 seconds, ready to make up to nine single-serve cups. You can choose from two cup sizes, 1.35 and 5 ounces, by pressing a single button. The drip tray folds for larger cup sizes.

Normally priced at $149, the Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, is just $108 on Walmart and Amazon. If you want a quality Nespresso machine without a large investment, this is a great opportunity.

Nespresso ENV150GY VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi — $63 to $66 off



De’Longhi’s Nespresso ENV150GY features a 60-ounce water tank and five brew cup sizes: 1.35, 2.7, 5, 7.7, and 14 ounces. This model heats the water in 20 to 25 seconds and has an articulated water tank that can swivel to the side or the back of the coffee maker depending on your counter space.

Usually $179, the Nespresso ENV150GY VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi is just $113 on Amazon and $116 on Walmart during this sale. If you’re looking for a coffee and espresso machine that can brew larger cup sizes this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Nespresso ENV135B Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi — $69 off

Brew faster with the Nespresso ENV135B Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi. This machine has a 54-ounce reservoir and can heat the water for brewing in just 15 seconds. Choose from five cup sizes: Espresso (1.35 ounces), double espresso (2.7 ounces), gran lungo (5 ounces), coffee (7.7 0unces), and alto (14 ounces). This machine reads bar code on Nespresso Vertuo capsules to brew each variety just right.

Regularly priced $199, the Nespresso ENV135B Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi is just $130 on both Walmart and Amazon. If you’re shopping for a versatile coffee and espresso machine and don’t like to wait for the water to heat, this deal is a good choice.

Nespresso ENV135BAE Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi — $26-$30 off



Why buy separate pieces? If you want the added versatility of frothed milk to finish your latte or cappuccino drinks, the Nespresso ENV135BAE bundle with an Aeroccino Milk Frother is the deal you’re looking for. This Nespresso machine has a 54-ounce water reservoir, 15-second water heating time, and dispenses five cup sizes from 1.35 to 14 ounces. Add the Aeroccino frother and you’re ready to serve.

Ordinarily $188, the Nespresso ENV135BAE Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi is just $158 on Amazon and $162 on Walmart.. If you want to buy all the pieces at once, this bundle is a good deal.

Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine by Breville — $50 off



Are you ready for a new look in espresso machines? The Nespresso CitZ by Breville stands out with its compact, stylish silver with black and chrome-color accents. The focus is on espresso with a 34-ounce water reservoir, 25-second water heating time per serving, and two cup size choices: 1.35-ounce single shot espresso and 5-ounce lungo.

Instead of the usual $250 price, the Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine by Breville is $200 during this sale at both Amazon and Walmart. If you want an espresso-dedicated brew maker with a sleek style and a great price, now could be the time to click the buy button.

