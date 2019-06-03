Share

Apple smartwatches are the best in the market and with Father’s Day less than two weeks away Amazon has started discounting Apple’s latest, the Apple Watch Series 4. While there are other great smartwatch brands – Samsung Galaxy, Garmin Fenix 5, Fitbit Ionic, and Fossil to name a few – the Apple Watch is the most popular and sought-after wearable tech. It’s only getting smarter with the announcement of the WatchOS 6 feature. The Apple Watch Series 4 is no cheap device but if you’ve been waiting to jump on a deal, check out below to see Amazon’s price cuts on the Apple Watch Series 4 split up by its different models.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Only

You’ll note there are key differences between the Apple Watch Series 3 vs the Apple Watch Series 4. The Series 4 has a larger display (40mm and 44mm), additional health features, including a built-in electric heart rate sensor, and other specs. The only real downside is that although it promises “18-hour” battery life, the device really only has enough to get you through a day of normal use. If the Apple Watch Series 3 is more in your price budget, Amazon and Walmart have it discounted for just $199.

It’s rare to see deals on the Apple Watch Series 4, it got its first Amazon discount of just $15 off, bringing it down to $384. Currently the 40mm in Black is down to $359, and for $10 less you can get the 40mm in Silver Aluminum with Seashell Sport Loop, Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band, Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band, Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Loop for $349.

Silver Aluminum with Seashell Sport Loop:

Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band:

Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band:

Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Loop:

Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular

If you have your heart set on the Apple Watch Series 4 with both GPS and Cellular, Amazon has it discounted as well. Although it has a hefty price tag, the best way to use Apple Watch smartwatches is with cellular capability. The Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular is the most pricey of all its models but its currently $50 from Amazon right now. See below for the full list of models.

Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band — $50 off

— $50 off Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop — $50 off

— $50 off Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band — $50 off

