  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Early Prime Day deal: Save BIG on AA and AAA batteries today

By

Prime Day deals have arrived early with Amazon launching an official early Prime Day deal in the form of great special offers on AA and AAA batteries. While so many gadgets use the best rechargeable batteries now, there are still plenty of devices that require traditional batteries including remotes and games controllers. This is a great way to save plenty of cash on those all too necessary essentials. After all, bulk buying is always better value than picking up individual battery packs from the store as and when you need them. This way, you’re organized and can save plenty of cash. The Amazon Basics range has all kinds of batteries on offer right now, but we’re going to focus on the most commonly used ones — AA and AAA — with bulk packs priced at over 20% off the usual deal.

Amazon Basics AAA Batteries (36 Pack) — $9, was $11

For those kids toys and generally smaller devices, there’s the Amazon Basics 36 pack of AAA high-performance alkaline batteries. Right now, you can grab the 36 pack for just $9 saving you 20% on the usual price. As you’d expect from Amazon Basics batteries, they offer a 10-year leak-free shelf life so you won’t have to worry about storing them away for a long time if need be. Their 1.5-volt performance means they’re ideal for all kinds of devices from game controllers to toys, digital cameras, flashlights, and more. Simply put, you won’t be disappointed by how much you can save on bulk buying here.

Amazon Basics AA Batteries (48 Pack) — $12, was $15

Ordinarily priced at $15, you can save 20% on these high-performance AA alkaline batteries from Amazon Basics. Ideal for remotes, radios, cameras, toys, torches, and all kinds of things, they promise to provide a 10-year leak-free shelf life so if you don’t plan on using them too quickly, you won’t be disappointed here. With 1.5-volt performance, they’re super reliable too whether you need to switch between channels on your TV or keep your kids entertained via their favorite electronic toys. You’ll be surprised how many different devices around your home still need AA batteries so this will save you the time and money involved in heading to the store all the time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPhone X battery cases for 2021

best iphone x battery cases

The best fitness trackers for 2021

fitbit charge 3 4 amazon deals prime day 2020 2 1200x9999

We can’t believe how cheap this 24-inch HP monitor is today

HP Mini-in-one 24 display

Which Amazon Kindle should you buy on Prime Day?

kindles pre black friday amazon deals kindle oasis 2019 review 8 1500x1000

The best antivirus software for 2021

vipre antivirus protection two years for price of one lifestyle

How to shop Prime Day deals WITHOUT a paid Prime subscription

best amazon prime day deals 2020

Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

Best cheap office chair deals for June 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best cheap Bose headphone deals for June 2021

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II

Best cheap air fryer deals for June 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for June 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best cheap HP laptop deals for June 2021

best cheap HP laptop deals

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for June 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001