Get major discounts on an Amazon Kindle, Fire, or Echo device before Prime Day

Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, but if you’re a Prime Member and don’t want to wait, then Amazon is offering some nice discounts in an ongoing run-up to the big sale. For a limited time, you can take between $15 and $100 off of a number of Kindle ebook readers, Echo smart home devices, and Fire tablets, with deals running from July 5 to July 10 as a lead-in to Prime Day.

Note that as with all Prime Day deals, these offers are exclusive to Prime Members and all discounts are applied automatically at checkout.

