Get major discounts on an Amazon Kindle, Fire, or Echo device before Prime Day

Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, but if you’re a Prime Member and don’t want to wait, then Amazon is offering some nice discounts in an ongoing run-up to the big sale. For a limited time, you can take between $15 and $100 off of a number of Kindle ebook readers, Echo smart home devices, and Fire tablets, with deals running from July 5 to July 10 as a lead-in to Prime Day.
Note that as with all Prime Day deals, these offers are exclusive to Prime Members and all discounts are applied automatically at checkout.
Kindle ebook reader deals
- Kindle Essentials Bundle: This bundle includes the latest-generation Kindle ebook reader and a durable folding case which is available in four colors. From July 5 to July 10, you can take $45 off, which knocks the price of this package down to just $85.
- Kindle Voyage Essentials Bundle: The Voyage is an upgrade over the standard Kindle and one of our own favorites. This Essentials Bundle includes the Voyage as well as a unique case which doubles as a convenient fold-out stand. This deal also runs from July 5 to July 10 and knocks $75 off the normal price, bringing the bundle down to $205.
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: Our review team named the Kindle Paperwhite the best ereader for under $200, but a $50 discount means you can now score this bundle for just $130 until July 10. The bundle includes an attractive leather cover along with the latest 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite.
- Kindle Paperwhite Travel Bundle: If you’ve got the Paperwhite on your mind but are on the go a lot and want more than just a cover, then the Travel Bundle throws in a stylish canvas carrying bag along with the ereader and leather case. A $100 discount brings the Paperwhite Travel Bundle down to $170 on Sunday, July 9.
- Kindle for Kids Bundle: The Kindle for Kids Bundle is perfect for the child who loves to read. It comes with the newest Kindle pre-loaded with kid-friendly features along with a sturdy protective cover. This package is currently on sale for just $100 after a $25 discount.
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite: For the best possible deal on a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon is offering Certified Refurbished units for $30 off on July 9. This brings the price down to just $80. Items that are Certified Refurbished by Amazon look and work like new, so this is a great deal on a top-rated ebook reader.
Echo and Tap deals
- Certified Refurbished Echo Dot: For Wednesday, July 5, you can take $15 off of a Certified Refurbished Echo Dot smart hub which brings the cost down to a low $30. The Alexa-enabled Echo devices let you stream music, perform internet searches, do some online shopping, and more by using simple voice commands.
- Certified Refurbished Tap: On Thursday, July 6, the Certified Refurbished Amazon Tap Bluetooth speaker is discounted by $40, meaning you can score this excellent 360-degree smart speaker for $70 — down $60 from the price of a new unit.
- Certified Refurbished Echo: Come July 8, the price of a Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo will drop by $75. This brings the full-sized Echo smart hub down to $90 all day Saturday.
Fire tablet deals
- Fire 7 Protection Bundle: Amazon’s Fire devices represent a great value in the crowded tablet market. On July 6, the Fire 7 Protection Bundle will be discounted by $37, meaning you can score this great low-cost tablet for as low as $49. Along with either an 8GB or 16GB 7-inch Fire, this bundle includes a folding cover and a SquareTrade Protection Plan plus Accident Protection for one, two, or three-year periods.
- Fire HD 8 Protection Bundle: This package is similar to the Fire 7 Protection Bundle, except that it includes a 16GB or 32GB Fire HD 8 tablet which features a larger 8-inch 1.280 x 800 high-definition display. The Fire HD Protection Bundle is $47 off on Friday, July 7, bringing the price down to as low as $74.
Looking for more great deals on Amazon devices and other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.