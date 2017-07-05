DT
Get major discounts on an Amazon Kindle, Fire, or Echo device before Prime Day

Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, but if you’re a Prime Member and don’t want to wait, then Amazon is offering some nice discounts in an ongoing run-up to the big sale. For a limited time, you can take between $15 and $100 off of a number of Kindle ebook readers, Echo smart home devices, and Fire tablets, with deals running from July 5 to July 10 as a lead-in to Prime Day.

Note that as with all Prime Day deals, these offers are exclusive to Prime Members and all discounts are applied automatically at checkout.

Kindle ebook reader deals

Kindle deal roundup
  • Kindle Essentials Bundle: This bundle includes the latest-generation Kindle ebook reader and a durable folding case which is available in four colors. From July 5 to July 10, you can take $45 off, which knocks the price of this package down to just $85.
  • Kindle Voyage Essentials Bundle: The Voyage is an upgrade over the standard Kindle and one of our own favorites. This Essentials Bundle includes the Voyage as well as a unique case which doubles as a convenient fold-out stand. This deal also runs from July 5 to July 10 and knocks $75 off the normal price, bringing the bundle down to $205.
  • Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: Our review team named the Kindle Paperwhite the best ereader for under $200, but a $50 discount means you can now score this bundle for just $130 until July 10. The bundle includes an attractive leather cover along with the latest 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite.
  • Kindle Paperwhite Travel Bundle: If you’ve got the Paperwhite on your mind but are on the go a lot and want more than just a cover, then the Travel Bundle throws in a stylish canvas carrying bag along with the ereader and leather case. A $100 discount brings the Paperwhite Travel Bundle down to $170 on Sunday, July 9.
  • Kindle for Kids Bundle: The Kindle for Kids Bundle is perfect for the child who loves to read. It comes with the newest Kindle pre-loaded with kid-friendly features along with a sturdy protective cover. This package is currently on sale for just $100 after a $25 discount.
  • Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite: For the best possible deal on a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon is offering Certified Refurbished units for $30 off on July 9. This brings the price down to just $80. Items that are Certified Refurbished by Amazon look and work like new, so this is a great deal on a top-rated ebook reader.

Echo and Tap deals

Amazon Echo best amazon deals
  • Certified Refurbished Echo Dot: For Wednesday, July 5, you can take $15 off of a Certified Refurbished Echo Dot smart hub which brings the cost down to a low $30. The Alexa-enabled Echo devices let you stream music, perform internet searches, do some online shopping, and more by using simple voice commands.
  • Certified Refurbished Tap: On Thursday, July 6, the Certified Refurbished Amazon Tap Bluetooth speaker is discounted by $40, meaning you can score this excellent 360-degree smart speaker for $70 — down $60 from the price of a new unit.
  • Certified Refurbished Echo: Come July 8, the price of a Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo will drop by $75. This brings the full-sized Echo smart hub down to $90 all day Saturday.

Fire tablet deals

Kindle Fire tablets deal
  • Fire 7 Protection Bundle: Amazon’s Fire devices represent a great value in the crowded tablet market. On July 6, the Fire 7 Protection Bundle will be discounted by $37, meaning you can score this great low-cost tablet for as low as $49. Along with either an 8GB or 16GB 7-inch Fire, this bundle includes a folding cover and a SquareTrade Protection Plan plus Accident Protection for one, two, or three-year periods.
  • Fire HD 8 Protection Bundle: This package is similar to the Fire 7 Protection Bundle, except that it includes a 16GB or 32GB Fire HD 8 tablet which features a larger 8-inch 1.280 x 800 high-definition display. The Fire HD Protection Bundle is $47 off on Friday, July 7, bringing the price down to as low as $74.

