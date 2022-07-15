Get a free Echo Show 5 when you buy an Echo Show 15 today

For shoppers who are just starting to build out their smart home setup, here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 is free with every purchase of the Amazon Echo Show 15 right now at Amazon. You only have to pay for the Echo Show 15’s sticker price of $250, and you’ll get the Echo Show 5, which is valued at $85, for no extra cost. It’s unclear how long Amazon will be offering this bundle under its Amazon Echo deals though, so you should hurry and avail this package while it’s still online.

Amazon Echo Show 15

The Amazon Echo Show 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that enables functions that were previously limited by the much smaller screens of smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show 8. Watching streaming content and tutorials is much more enjoyable on the Echo Show 15, and the on-screen keyboard is easy to use. The larger screen also unlocks widget functionality for the smart display, allowing you to split the screen into different segments so that you see all your favorites, including any upcoming meetings, your to-do list for the day, and any incoming deliveries, among many other choices. All of these may be accessed with voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa, which you can get up and running after a simple setup process that involves connecting the Echo Show 15 to your home’s internet and logging in your Amazon account.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 is in Digital Trends’ best smart displays as the top budget option, providing immense value in a tiny package — and even more so since you’re getting it for free. Its 5.5-inch touchscreen is a far cry from the Echo Show 15’s large display, but it’s more than enough for basic functions such as making video calls, controlling your other smart home devices, and accessing the best Alexa skills, and its 1.65-inch speaker driver is fine for playing streaming music. The Echo Show 5 will fit in smaller spaces, such as on your bedside table or on the kitchen counter, while you can place the Echo Show 15 in more prominent locations such as the living room or your home office.

