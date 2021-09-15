Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Spruce up your home tech during the Amazon flash sale going on now. Tons of in-demand items got huge markdowns for this event, which means you can save even more on the smart home devices you’ve been wanting. Stream your favorite TV shows easily with the Firestick, or keep an eye on your home with the Blink mini security camera. Get a key-free touchscreen door lock for easier and more secure home entry, and keep your floors spotless with help from Anker’s robot vacuum cleaner. Whatever you’re shopping for, save big on smart devices to make your home more intuitive and secure. We’ve rounded up some of the best smart home tech deals going on during the flash sale below.

Wyze Smart Scale Digital Bathroom Scale — $28, was $40

Track your health and fitness metrics at home with the wireless Wyze Smart Scale Digital Bathroom Scale. This scale not only measures body weight up to 400 pounds, but it also gives you information on BMI, body fat percentage, heart rate, and body composition. Download the app, and sync your phone, scale, and other fitness tracking apps to get tracking information on all of your personal health stats in one place. Get a complete body composition analysis at home every time you step onto the scale! This smart scale can automatically recognize up to eight separate users, so the whole family can share in the health journey.

Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device — $35, was $50

Get ready to watch your favorite shows and movies with this great deal on Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Super easy to use, this device lets you watch all of your favorite streaming service subscriptions without a console or computer. Simply plug the USB into your TV’s port, and use the voice- or touch-controlled remote to choose from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Disney+, or HBO, along with thousands of channels, live TV, sports packages, and more. Simple and intuitive, you can search manually across genres and services or use voice-control to summon Alexa for even easier searching. Use the Fire Stick to control the power and volume on your TV and soundbar from one remote for added convenience.

Buy Now

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera — $45, was $65

Keep tabs on your home while you’re away with the Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Security Camera. Blink camera deals come with a set of two cameras featuring day and night HD video, two-way audio, and motion detection. Download the app and sync with your phone to get notifications when the motion sensor detects motion. Use the two-way audio to listen and speak to people and pets in your home while you’re away. Set-up takes only minutes; just place the camera and position it where you want to view, plug it in, connect to your Wi-Fi, and add it to your Blink app! Monitor your home from the office, during vacation, or on a night out, and have peace of mind. For more home security options, check out the other home security camera deals going on today.

Buy Now

Yale Assure Key-Free Touch Screen Door Lock — $130, was $169

Forgot your keys? Never get locked out again with the Yale Assure Key-Less Touch Screen Door Lock. Easy to set up and ultra-secure, this highly-rated door lock lets you in by entering a code on the touchscreen. Don’t worry about your keys bouncing around in your pocket while you jog or walk the dog, and don’t even think about having to climb back in through a window when you lock the door on your way to the mailbox. Give unique entry codes to your family, neighbor, and dog sitter so you don’t have to leave a hide-a-key under the mat or worry about getting your key returned. This touchscreen lock automatically locks the door behind you for peace of mind.

Buy Now

Anker BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $200, was $230

Hate vacuuming? Here’s your chance to take advantage of the robot vacuum deals going on now at Amazon. Get the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac super-thin robot vacuum cleaner, and welcome a new era of clean to your home. This ultra-quiet vacuum features strong suction and can clean everything from hardwood and tile up to medium-pile carpets. If you have pets, you’re familiar with the daily struggle to wrangle those dog-hair tumbleweeds that roll across your floors. Eliminate the issue by setting this vacuum to clean for up to 100 minutes at a time. The vacuum automatically returns to its charging station when it’s ready for a recharge, so you know it’s always ready for the job at hand.

Buy Now

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Wireless Security Camera — $278, was $350

Upgrade your home’s security system with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera on sale now at Amazon. This set of three security cameras features night vision and two-way audio and works with Alexa to integrate with your other smart home devices. These cameras connect directly to Wi-Fi without a hub and capture clear details to give you surveillance from every corner. Full-color night vision lets you know what’s going on either inside or outside your home, even in the darkest hours. Hear and speak to visitors, pets, and anyone else in range of the camera using the two-way audio. Get more insight into the advanced audio security camera when you read our Arlo Pro 3 review today.

Buy Now

More smart home deals

Looking for something a little different? There are lots of other great smart home deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations