Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Surprise! Amazon is having a flash sale on must-have smart home tech today

Spruce up your home tech during the Amazon flash sale going on now. Tons of in-demand items got huge markdowns for this event, which means you can save even more on the smart home devices you’ve been wanting. Stream your favorite TV shows easily with the Firestick, or keep an eye on your home with the Blink mini security camera. Get a key-free touchscreen door lock for easier and more secure home entry, and keep your floors spotless with help from Anker’s robot vacuum cleaner. Whatever you’re shopping for, save big on smart devices to make your home more intuitive and secure. We’ve rounded up some of the best smart home tech deals going on during the flash sale below.

Wyze Smart Scale Digital Bathroom Scale — $28, was $40

Wyze smart scale in black shown with phone displaying app home screen.

Track your health and fitness metrics at home with the wireless Wyze Smart Scale Digital Bathroom Scale. This scale not only measures body weight up to 400 pounds, but it also gives you information on BMI, body fat percentage, heart rate, and body composition. Download the app, and sync your phone, scale, and other fitness tracking apps to get tracking information on all of your personal health stats in one place. Get a complete body composition analysis at home every time you step onto the scale! This smart scale can automatically recognize up to eight separate users, so the whole family can share in the health journey.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device — $35, was $50

Fire Stick 4k streaming device with black remote and advertisement wording.

Get ready to watch your favorite shows and movies with this great deal on Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Super easy to use, this device lets you watch all of your favorite streaming service subscriptions without a console or computer. Simply plug the USB into your TV’s port, and use the voice- or touch-controlled remote to choose from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Disney+, or HBO, along with thousands of channels, live TV, sports packages, and more. Simple and intuitive, you can search manually across genres and services or use voice-control to summon Alexa for even easier searching. Use the Fire Stick to control the power and volume on your TV and soundbar from one remote for added convenience.

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera — $45, was $65

Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera and phone screen showing living room.

Keep tabs on your home while you’re away with the Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Security Camera. Blink camera deals come with a set of two cameras featuring day and night HD video, two-way audio, and motion detection. Download the app and sync with your phone to get notifications when the motion sensor detects motion. Use the two-way audio to listen and speak to people and pets in your home while you’re away. Set-up takes only minutes; just place the camera and position it where you want to view, plug it in, connect to your Wi-Fi, and add it to your Blink app! Monitor your home from the office, during vacation, or on a night out, and have peace of mind. For more home security options, check out the other home security camera deals going on today.

Yale Assure Key-Free Touch Screen Door Lock — $130, was $169

Yale Assure key-less touchscreen door lock in silver and black.

Forgot your keys? Never get locked out again with the Yale Assure Key-Less Touch Screen Door Lock. Easy to set up and ultra-secure, this highly-rated door lock lets you in by entering a code on the touchscreen. Don’t worry about your keys bouncing around in your pocket while you jog or walk the dog, and don’t even think about having to climb back in through a window when you lock the door on your way to the mailbox. Give unique entry codes to your family, neighbor, and dog sitter so you don’t have to leave a hide-a-key under the mat or worry about getting your key returned. This touchscreen lock automatically locks the door behind you for peace of mind.

Anker BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $200, was $230

Anker Boostiq robot vacuum in black.

Hate vacuuming? Here’s your chance to take advantage of the robot vacuum deals going on now at Amazon. Get the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac super-thin robot vacuum cleaner, and welcome a new era of clean to your home. This ultra-quiet vacuum features strong suction and can clean everything from hardwood and tile up to medium-pile carpets. If you have pets, you’re familiar with the daily struggle to wrangle those dog-hair tumbleweeds that roll across your floors. Eliminate the issue by setting this vacuum to clean for up to 100 minutes at a time. The vacuum automatically returns to its charging station when it’s ready for a recharge, so you know it’s always ready for the job at hand.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Wireless Security Camera — $278, was $350

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera three-pack.

Upgrade your home’s security system with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera on sale now at Amazon. This set of three security cameras features night vision and two-way audio and works with Alexa to integrate with your other smart home devices. These cameras connect directly to Wi-Fi without  a hub and capture clear details to give you surveillance from every corner. Full-color night vision lets you know what’s going on either inside or outside your home, even in the darkest hours. Hear and speak to visitors, pets, and anyone else in range of the camera using the two-way audio. Get more insight into the advanced audio security camera when you read our Arlo Pro 3 review today.

More smart home deals

Looking for something a little different? There are lots of other great smart home deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Aqara Camera Hub G2H

$65 $75
Aqara G2H makes your home as smart as it is secure. Featuring HomeKit Security Video, two-way audio, and night vision. Also, a Zigbee control center linking all Aqara child devices. more
Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave

$181 $219
Move over, keys. The Assure Lock SL allows you to lock and unlock your door anywhere by adding the smart lock to Samsung Smart Things or other compatible Z-Wave smart home or alarm system and app. more
Blink 1-cam Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera Kit

$70 $100
This system includes a Sync Module and one Blink Wireless Outdoor Camera. Protect indoor or outdoor space with live video, 2-way talk, motion detection, local storage, and up to two-year battery life. more
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$89 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model. more
August Smart Lock (3rd gen)

$109 $150
Secure your home with the August Smart Lock. In addition to locking/unlocking your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. more
Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock

$160 $229
Smart locks aren't just novelty items. They allow you to lock or unlock your home from far away and give access to temporary guests without having to print more keys. more
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

$150 $230
With its minimalist design, the August Smart Lock Pro doesn't look like your traditional smart lock, but that's a good thing because it has everything you need to keep your home protected. more
Blink Outdoor Add-On Wireless 1080p Camera

$50 $90
Use this Blink Wireless Outdoor Add-on Camera to protect indoor or outdoor space with live video, 2-way talk, motion detection, and up to two-year battery life. Requires a Sync Module (not included). more
Blink 5-cam Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera Kit

$260 $380
This system includes a Sync Module and 5 wireless Blink Outdoor Cameras. Protect indoor or outdoor spaces with live video, 2-way talk, motion detection, local storage, and up to two-year battery life. more
Blink 2-cam Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera Kit

$120 $180
This system includes a Sync Module and 2 Blink Wireless Outdoor Cameras. Protect indoor or outdoor spaces with live video, 2-way talk, motion detection, local storage, and up to two-year battery life. more
Blink 3-cam Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera Kit

$170 $250
This system includes a Sync Module and 3 Blink Wireless Outdoor Cameras. Protect indoor or outdoor spaces with live video, 2-way talk, motion detection, local storage, and up to two-year battery life. more
Blink Mini Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera

$25 $35
Blink Mini corded Indoor Wi-Fi cameras include two-way talk and infrared night vision. View live video or recorded clips via subscription or local storage on a Blink Sync Module (not included). more
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

