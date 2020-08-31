Labor Day sales are heating up and if you’re looking into getting the Apple device of your dreams on the cheap, now’s the best time. Amazon is offering the AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 3, iPad Mini, and MacBook Air starting from just $130. Better act fast though as we’re pretty sure these deals will soon be gone.

Apple AirPods — $130, was $159

The AirPods 2 are the best true wireless earbuds that you can get if you’re an avid Apple user but don’t have the budget for the AirPods Pro. If you don’t have a Qi wireless charging pad, we recommend getting this model, which comes with a wired charging case. They’re a good $40 cheaper than those with the wireless charging case, and they’re exactly the same. The AirPods are amazingly easy to set up and use for iOS devices. All you need to do is pop them out of the case (they already come with a little bit of juice out of the box), turn your device’s Bluetooth on, and you’ll instantly see a pop up on the screen for immediate pairing. It’s that easy. They also pause the music automatically when you remove one AirPod from your ear and resume playing when you put it back. Unfortunately, the AirPods’ sound signature is a little bland. They don’t sound bad exactly, but a bit more bass wouldn’t have hurt. They also don’t offer active noise cancellation and aren’t sweatproof. If you’d like those features in your true wireless earbuds, take a look at the AirPods Pro below. Get the AirPods with wired charging case today at Amazon for only $130 instead of the usual $159.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) – $169, was $199

While the Apple Watch Series 5 has replaced the Apple Watch Series 3 as the best smartwatch that you can buy, it’s still rather expensive for most people. For just $169 (down from $199 at Amazon), the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is the cheapest Apple Watch that you can get right now – it’s actually cheaper than the AirPods Pro. Besides, you’re not really missing much in terms of features. Syncing this smartwatch to your iPhone via Bluetooth allows you to receive real-time notifications and music playback control. You can get notified of calls, text messages, and social media alerts even if your phone is tucked away in your bag. It also functions phenomenally as a fitness tracker thanks to a built-in heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. These sensors allow the Series 3 to monitor your heart rate and track activities like walking, running, swimming, and cycling. Get the Apple Watch Series 3 today for the very affordable price of $169.

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $249

We think the AirPods Pro are a better value for your money than the standard AirPods. For just a few dollars more, you’ll get a customizable fit, active noise cancellation, better sound quality, and sweat resistance. Although the AirPods are very comfortable to wear, their design is flawed and even a slight bit of movement might make them fall off. Not the AirPods Pro. These earbuds come with three sets of soft silicone eartips that don’t just offer a more secure and comfortable fit but also contribute to a better bass response. They also offer probably the best noise cancellation we’ve encountered in a pair of true wireless earbuds, and that’s really saying something considering they don’t completely surround your ears. If you want to join in on a conversation or just want to be aware of your surroundings, a simple tap on one of the AirPods will activate Transparency Mode. This allows sounds to come in a very natural way, almost as if you’ve taken the earbuds themselves out. Finally, with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, you’ll be able to listen to all your favorite tunes while you work out at the gym. Get the AirPods Pro today for $220 instead of the usual $250 today at Amazon.

Apple iPad Mini – $350, was $399

The iPad Mini is the smallest and second most affordable Apple tablet right now. The reason why it’s a bit more expensive than the larger iPad 10.2 is because it’s faster and more powerful. The A12 Bionic processor that runs it is the same one found underneath the iPad Air – and that costs over a hundred dollars more. If you don’t mind working on the iPad Mini’s tiny 7.9-inch screen you’ll find that it’s capable of handling normal everyday tasks with absolute ease. You can even do some light editing jobs on Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Rush on it with zero issues. While sold separately, we recommend that you save up on the first-gen Apple Pencil so you can use the iPad Mini for note-taking and drawing. Unfortunately, the iPad Mini lacks Apple smart keyboard support. You do have the option of purchasing any third-party Bluetooth keyboard, and they tend to be a lot cheaper. Order the iPad Mini today for just $350 instead of $399 at Amazon.

13.3-inch MacBook Air — $950, was $999

While it’s definitely not the most powerful MacBook out there, this MacBook Air’s Intel i3 processor is more than enough for normal computing tasks like streaming videos, working in Photoshop, word processing, and web browsing – which is basically what most people need a laptop for. Its 13.3-inch Retina display is gorgeous, boasting accurate and very realistic colors thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology. If you find yourself swamped with endless reports and presentations, you’ll be happy to know that Apple’s new and revamped Magic keyboard is a joy to type on. Portability won’t be an issue either, as this laptop is only 2.96 pounds. It also has the endurance to last you through a typical day at work thanks to its superb 11-hour battery life. Finally, the MacBook Air’s biggest appeal is it’s the most affordable MacBook that you can buy. Order one for just $950 instead of the usual $999 at Amazon.

