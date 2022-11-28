 Skip to main content
Apple Cyber Monday Deals: Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, MacBook

Noah McGraw
By
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Apple Cyber Monday deals are here to help you upgrade your devices. If you’ve been drooling over a new Apple Watch, pair of AirPods, or an upgraded MacBook, but were hesitant because of the price, now is your chance. We’re seeing significant savings across the whole Apple family of devices, particularly at Amazon and Walmart. Check out our favorite discounts below.

Top 5 Apple Cyber Monday Deals

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) — $200, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up. The newest generation of AirPods have some nice upgrades over the previous generation. Overall, the noise cancellation, sounds quality, and transparency mode have all been improved. On the outside, the AirPods 2 are almost identical to the previous model. Their pressure relief vents have been moved up, and an improved sensor has been added that can more intelligently tell when the earbuds are in your ears versus in your pocket. If you need the best earbuds Apple has to offer, these are the AirPods for you.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) — $229, was $249

Watch face option menu on the Apple Watch SE 2. There are two big reasons to buy an Apple Watch: fitness and convenience. On the fitness side, the Apple Watch SE 2 has a simple but effective workout tracker that remembers your favorite workouts. It doesn’t have the full suite of temperature, electrocardiogram, or blood-oxygen monitoring, but it will track your heart rate and how many calories you’ve burned. From the convenience side, connecting to your iPhone is simple, and it makes texting, calling, and getting notifications super easy.

10.2-inch iPad (2021) — $270, was $329

2021 Apple iPad 10.2 on a white background. The 2021 iPad is a great starting place for a new tablet user. It’s a powerful machine with some nice features. At the time of its release, we deemed it the “best iPad you can buy today.” It has the same processor that ran the iPhone 11, which is fairly powerful and will support running multiple apps at once without noticeable slowdown. It has a front-facing 12MP, 1080p camera, so its great for FaceTime or recording TikToks. There are a lot of iPad models to choose from, but we think this is the best value for most.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $349, was $399

Close-up of a person taking a call on their Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest entry in Apple’s main line of watches. That makes it possibly the best smartwatch on the market. It has a powerful internal processor, so running intensive apps like GPS navigation are no problem. It has a fairly large and undeniably beautiful screen, something Apple fans are used to. It has all the fitness-tracking elements you would expect, plus a few nice bonuses like an electrocardiogram and blood-oxygen levels.

iPad Mini (2021) — $400, was $499

An iPad Mini standing in tent mode. The 2021 iPad Mini is a great option for a portable, powerful tablet. With an 8.3-inch screen, it bridges the size gap between the iPhone and the standard iPad. It’s powerful enough to run some demanding programs, so you won’t be spending a ton on just a screen for Netflix. Of course, anything you stream will look great on the Liquid Retina display. As a bonus, Apple has finally given us a tablet with a standard USB-C port.

More Apple Cyber Monday Deals

