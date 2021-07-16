Apple Deals: AirPods, iPad 10.2, MacBook Pro discounted today

Amazon has been cutting prices across the board on all the most popular Apple products available right now. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods, a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, or even a shiny new MacBook Pro, Amazon has a great discount for you. To help you understand all the best discounts, we’ve rounded them up here so you can easily dive in and treat yourself to a new piece of tech for less than usual. As always, bear in mind that stock isn’t guaranteed so you’ll want to get on these deals as quickly as possible.

Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $250

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds out there right now. With $50 off the usual price, they’re even more appealing. Offering superior active noise cancellation, the Apple AirPods are smart too with a transparency mode that makes it easy to switch between the outside world and your music without missing anything important. With adaptive EQ, they automatically tune music to the shape of your ear, so you get the best audio quality every time. Other features include three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips, plus sweat and water resistance for peace of mind. A wireless charging case ensures up to 24 hours of battery life, too.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch — $300, was $330

A tablet that’s well-priced at the best of times, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch is even more appealing with a $30 price cut. With a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, it looks beautiful whether you’re browsing the internet or watching your favorite streaming shows. An A12 Bionic chip means it’s no slouch when gaming either, plus there’s support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard for when you need to get more interactive. With up to 10 hours of battery life, the iPad 10.2-inch will last you all day without issue, too.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $330, was $400

The best and most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a dream of a device to own. It looks fantastic with an Always-On Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down compared to previous Apple Watches. It’s 20% faster than the Series 5 model, too, thanks to improved hardware. That hardware means you can easily track all your workouts and walks, while also receiving notifications, checking your heart rhythm and even measuring your blood oxygen levels with an all-new sensor. It’s a fantastic all-rounder of a device for all kinds of purposes.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $550

Considered to be the most fun headphones ever, the Apple AirPods Max both look and sound great. They use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio so you get the best sound quality possible. That’s aided by spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so you get to enjoy theater-like sound that surrounds you while you listen. Alongside that is Active Noise Cancellation that blocks outside noise at all times with the option to switch over to transparency mode any time you need to take in the world again. Everything about the Apple AirPods Max is well-designed with convenience in mind.

Apple MacBook Pro — $1,100, was $1,300

The Apple MacBook Pro is a true powerhouse of a laptop now that it uses the Apple M1 chip to get stuff done. With a giant leap in processing power, it delivers up to 2.8 times faster performance than previous MacBook Pros while still offering up to 20 hours of battery life. Looking gorgeous and feeling lightweight, its 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage means it’ll do everything you could need for productivity-focused tasks while on the move, and for a long time to come, too.

