Deals

This Amazon-renewed iPhone XS Max saves you $450 on Apple’s largest phone

Drake Hawkins
By
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XS Max Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

An Apple flagship smartphone will cost you more than a grand these days. If you want to own the latest iPhone at a below-market price today, check out this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS Max. This great iPhone deal saves you a whopping $450 on Apple’s largest phone yet.

Previously $1,450, this like-new Apple iPhone XS Max is now $1,000 on Amazon. Stock for this fully unlocked premium smartphone is very limited so hurry and place your order now. While you are at it, check out these Apple Watch deals that go well with your iPhone.

If you love phones with big screens, the Apple iPhone XS Max a great choice. Its 6.5-inch display is the largest on an iPhone yet. It has a stunning OLED screen with 2,688 x 1,242 resolution that is so beautiful, we found it hard to stop gazing at it.

A screen this big also complements the best camera performance we have seen in an iPhone. The Apple iPhone XS Max has the same camera as the iPhone X but with a bigger image sensor. This helps produce better photos in low-light conditions.

The same expansive screen that defines the Apple iPhone XS Max also makes it difficult to use. Its screen is much taller than the iPhone 8 Plus, making it hard for most people to reach the top with one hand. You can work around this with the Reachability feature. It brings the top of the screen down to the middle to make it easier for you to pull down the Control Center or hit the back button in some apps.

Performance-wise, the Apple iPhone XS Max is the most powerful in the world right now. It is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic processor which can process 5 trillion operations per second. We did not encounter any issue when we played an augmented reality game and another graphically intensive game. It did not even give us any problems when we were using multiple apps simultaneously to get work done.

Save $450 on the usually $1,450 Apple iPhone XS Max when you purchase a renewed one from Amazon today. You will receive an almost-new iPhone that is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee for your peace of mind.

Check out our dedicated iPhone topic page to stay up to date with everything about Apple’s flagship smartphones. You can also visit our curated deals page where we compile the latest discounts on the Apple MacBook, Apple iPad, and other Apple products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019
Up Next

Here's every game you want to play in 4K and HDR on the PlayStation 4 Pro
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon today

If you are buying a Mac notebook for the first time, the 2018 Apple MacBook Air is a great option. It is now at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon. Grab this rare deal on a brand-new Apple MacBook.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
macbook pro 15 (2019)
Deals

Amazon cuts $300 off the 15-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB storage

Discounts on MacBooks are not easy to find. Check out this $300 deal if you are looking to save on the 512GB 2019 Apple MacBook. It brings our pick for the best photo editing laptop in 2019 to its best price on Amazon yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 pack with audio doorbell 01
Deals

Amazon offers 25% discount on the Arlo Audio Doorbell for your home

One way to keep your home secure without spending hundreds of dollars is to install the Arlo Audio Doorbell. Normally ringing in at $80, this sleek piece of tech can be on your door for just $60 with Amazon's 25% price cut.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
1More Stylish review
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Quentyn Kennemer
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for August 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
bowers and wilkins px headphones amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Bowers and Wilkins’ noise-canceling headphones

Looking for a pair of premium headphones that ooze style and can effectively block out unwanted noise? Bowers and Wilkins very first pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, the PX, are currently available on Amazon for $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

American software titan Google jumped on the smartphone train by launching its excellent Pixel line of mobile devices. Its Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is currently discounted on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy black friday early deals ring video doorbell pro and chime bundle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle

If you are looking to add security to your front door, check out Best Buy's offer on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle. This deal lets you save $100 on one of the best video doorbells on the market.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
epson ecotank et 4760 wireless inkjet printer amazon deal
Deals

Snag the Epson EcoTank ET-4760 wireless inkjet printer for $100 less on Amazon

School is about to start again soon and you might need a new printer. The best home printers do more than just print, like scanning, photocopying, and faxing. The multifunctional Epson EcoTank ET-4760 is on sale for $400 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tcl 43 inch roku 4k smart tv walmart deal 43s425
Deals

Experience 4K with the TCL 43-inch Roku Smart TV, now $70 off at Walmart

If you are on a budget but wants to experience 4K, the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku Smart LED TV is a great choice. Currently discounted by $70 at Walmart, you can order it today for only $230 instead of $300.
Posted By Jufer Cooper