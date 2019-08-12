Share

An Apple flagship smartphone will cost you more than a grand these days. If you want to own the latest iPhone at a below-market price today, check out this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS Max. This great iPhone deal saves you a whopping $450 on Apple’s largest phone yet.

Previously $1,450, this like-new Apple iPhone XS Max is now $1,000 on Amazon. Stock for this fully unlocked premium smartphone is very limited so hurry and place your order now. While you are at it, check out these Apple Watch deals that go well with your iPhone.

If you love phones with big screens, the Apple iPhone XS Max a great choice. Its 6.5-inch display is the largest on an iPhone yet. It has a stunning OLED screen with 2,688 x 1,242 resolution that is so beautiful, we found it hard to stop gazing at it.

A screen this big also complements the best camera performance we have seen in an iPhone. The Apple iPhone XS Max has the same camera as the iPhone X but with a bigger image sensor. This helps produce better photos in low-light conditions.

The same expansive screen that defines the Apple iPhone XS Max also makes it difficult to use. Its screen is much taller than the iPhone 8 Plus, making it hard for most people to reach the top with one hand. You can work around this with the Reachability feature. It brings the top of the screen down to the middle to make it easier for you to pull down the Control Center or hit the back button in some apps.

Performance-wise, the Apple iPhone XS Max is the most powerful in the world right now. It is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic processor which can process 5 trillion operations per second. We did not encounter any issue when we played an augmented reality game and another graphically intensive game. It did not even give us any problems when we were using multiple apps simultaneously to get work done.

Save $450 on the usually $1,450 Apple iPhone XS Max when you purchase a renewed one from Amazon today. You will receive an almost-new iPhone that is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee for your peace of mind.

