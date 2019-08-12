Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon today

Drake Hawkins
By
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

If you are buying a Mac notebook for the first time, consider getting the 2018 Apple MacBook Air. The most affordable model of the current MacBook lineup is now at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon. This rare deal on a brand-new Apple MacBook will make you think twice about purchasing a used or refurbished model.

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air with 13-inch Retina display and 128GB of storage normally sells for $1,099. Enjoy a $99 discount when you buy it on Amazon today. You can even get an additional $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Consider grabbing an Apple iPad while you are at it to maximize your productivity while on the go.

In our review, we said that the Apple MacBook Air is a great first option for people determined to purchase an Apple laptop. This model is the most well-balanced of all the Macs, and it can perform most everyday tasks. Average buyers will find good reasons to choose this model over those offered by competitors.

One of the updates received by the new 2018 Apple MacBook Air is its eighth-generation 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Y-series processor. With the Turbo Boost feature, speed can even reach up to 3.6GHz. That is decent processing power for an entry-level Mac. It was good enough to handle watching videos, word processing, web browsing, and even working in Photoshop when we tested it. However, we noticed some slowdowns when we had lots of tabs open while multitasking with different media apps.

While there are more powerful alternatives in the market today, the MacBook Air is still worth the investment. A verified buyer on Amazon even reported that he switched to an Apple MacBook after several Windows computers in a span of a decade because of Apple’s reputation for producing solid devices that run for five to 10 years. Plus, the tech giant backs its notebooks with a one-year limited warranty with the option of up to three years of extended AppleCare coverage.

Pay only $1,000 instead of the usual $1,099 when you purchase the 2018 Apple MacBook Air from Amazon today. Hurry and order today while this deal is live.

