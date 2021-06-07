Apple MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 just got major price cuts

If you’re in the market for a new high-end laptop but want to pay less, you’re in luck. We’ve spotted some fantastic deep discounts on the Apple MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13. If you’re looking to enjoy a more lightweight yet powerful laptop experience, both devices are among the best out there right now. Even better, you can save $100 on the Dell XPS 13 at the moment via Dell or $50 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. These are just some of the best laptop deals currently available to tempt you into a new purchase. We also have the pick of the best cheap MacBook deals if you’re considering a different type of Apple-flavored product such as a MacBook Pro, and we’ve got all the best cheap Dell XPS deals if you’re keen to go the Windows route.

Dell XPS 13 — $800, was $900

With a gorgeous design and great performance, the Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic device if you want great portability without missing out on strong performance. The 13.3-inch laptop offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need for being productive while on the move. Dell has worked wonders with the XPS 13, reducing its size to an 11-inch form factor while still ensuring you get the full benefits of a 13.3-inch screen. Even the webcam is smaller yet more effective, and the laptop weighs just 2.6 pounds. You can’t go wrong with this attractive yet powerful laptop, especially at $100 off.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $950, was $1,000

Fast and fantastic according to our Apple MacBook Air M1 review, if you’re a Mac fan, you’re going to love this Apple MacBook Air M1. It benefits from the super speedy M1 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. With an amazing 18 hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about finding a power outlet any time soon plus it’s lightweight so it’s great for taking out and about with you. A fanless design means it’s silent, too, which is sure to be convenient, especially if you’re trying to study in the library. It’s a great all-rounder for working hard and doing things the macOS way.

