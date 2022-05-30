Memorial Day is here which means a plethora of Memorial Day sales to check out. If you’re specifically keen to check out the Apple deals going on right now, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Apple Memorial Day sale. While there’s no direct Apple sale going on, there are some great bargains to be had from some major retailers. Whether you’re looking for new AirPods, an Appel Watch, or an iPad, we’ve got everything you need to know below.

Apple Memorial Day Sale: Today’s Best Deals

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

was $249 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $249, was $279

was $279 Apple iPad (2021) — $309, was $329

was $329 Apple Watch Series 7 — $359 , was $429

, was $429 Apple iPad Mini — $409 , was $499

, was $499 Apple iPad Air (M1 CPU, 2022) — $569, was $599

was $599 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021) — $749, was $799

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

Why Buy

Great sound quality

Active Noise Canceling

Wireless charging case

Comfortable in-ear design

Apple’s AirPods lit up the scene a few years ago and ushered in the true wireless earbud revolution. We weren’t all that impressed with their sound quality initially, but newer models have improved dramatically in the audio department, and it doesn’t get much better than the new AirPods Pro. Not only do these wireless earbuds deliver crisp, clear, full audio, they also feature active noise canceling that isolates ambient sounds so you can immerse yourself in whatever you’re listening to. They’re also very comfortable in the ear and come with a wireless charging case that gives you a total playtime of 24 hours (or even a little longer). They’re a little pricey, but if you want the absolute best Airpods, then Apple Memorial Day deals are a great chance to snag a pair and keep some money in your pocket.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $249, was $279

Why Buy

The best value of the best smartwatch line

Slick WatchOS interface

Great fitness and health tracking features

Sleek design

It’s no secret that the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch out there, and it’s so popular that Apple is now one of the largest watchmakers in the world. The flagship is the Apple Watch Series 7, but for our money, the Apple Watch SE is a much better buy and the one that most people should get. It offers the bulk of what we love about the Apple Watch lineup, including a great design, slick WatchOS software, and an excellent suite of health and fitness tracking functions. If you can live without some of the bells and whistles of the flagship models (such as the always-on display, which the SE does lack), then the Apple Watch SE is an incredible buy.

Apple iPad (2021) — $309, was $329

Why Buy

The best tablet for the money

Great performance

Hugely improved front camera

Double the base storage of previous model

The venerable iPad is now in its ninth generation, and although it may sometimes get overshadowed by the flashier and more powerful iPad Air and Pro models, Apple’s standard tablet is still the one we recommend. Most recently updated in 2021, the most noteworthy improvements of the 9th-gen 10.2-inch iPad lie under the hood: It runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which delivers excellent performance when navigating the iPadOS software interface. The base storage has also been doubled from 32GB to 64GB. Perhaps our favorite upgrade, though, is the front camera, which now features a 12-MP sensor. That’s a major step forward from the frankly sub-par 1.2-MP front camera on the 8th-gen iPad. If you’re in the market for an Apple tablet and don’t want to pony up a small fortune, then this is one of the best Memorial Day iPad deals up for grabs today.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $359, was $429

Why Buy

Large screen

Comprehensive health tracking

Fast charging

Stronger and tougher than before

The Apple Watch Series 7 easily earns its place as one of the best smartwatches around. Everything about it is well-designed. It has an always-on Retina display that has nearly 20% more screen area than its predecessor, so it’s clear to see what you’re doing. It’s also the most crack-resistant front crystal yet plus it has IPX6 dust resistance and a swim proof design, so it’s pretty robust in every way. Able to measure your blood oxygen levels as well as take an ECG at any time, it’s the ideal companion for monitoring everything that’s going on with you while you exercise or simply when you go about your day. Extensive notification support and Apple Pay means that this is the kind of device that will save you needing to dig your phone out of your pocket too often.

Apple iPad Mini — $409, was $499

Why Buy

Speedy performance

Great display

Loud speakers

Highly portable

The Apple iPad Mini is a great option for anyone looking for a tablet that is highly portable. It’s smaller than other iPads offering a 8.3-inch screen but it’s no slouch. That screen is a Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it looks fantastic. Whether you’re working on the iPad or watching your favorite shows, this is the display you’ll love to look at. Alongside that, it has an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine support so performance is pretty fast, whatever you plan on doing with it. The useful features keep on coming too. For instance, it has a 12MP wide back camera along with a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter is a relatively new feature on iPads and it means that you always stay centered on any video calls, giving you a more professional edge than before. There’s also Touch ID support and up to 10 hours of battery life. Support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) can be useful for some creative people too.

Apple iPad Air (M1 CPU, 2022) — $569, was $599

Why Buy

New Apple M1 CPU is a powerhouse

Lovely 10.9-inch Retina display

Can pull double duty as a laptop

Slim and stylish design

The iPad Air has always occupied kind of a strange spot between the standard iPad and the high-end iPad Pro, but this year, Apple tossed its M1 chipset into the mix (formerly, the iPad Pro was the only Apple tablet to sport these new CPUs). This addition makes the iPad Air 5 feel like it’s finally come into its own. The updated design looks great, but the hardware is where it’s really at. The M1 CPU is enough of a powerhouse that the iPad Air even makes for a decent laptop when paired with a keyboard case. The iPad Air 5 can’t quite replace a MacBook, but it comes pretty close. Really the only thing holding it back is its internal storage — you get 64GB on the base model, the same as with the 10.2-inch iPad. Nonetheless, at this price (about half what you’d pay for a MacBook Air), we’re not going to look this gift horse in the mouth.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021) — $749, was $799

Why Buy

The best iPad if you’ve got the budget for it

Fantastic hardware performance

iPadOS is smooth and intuitive

Works great as a laptop with a keyboard cover

If, on the other hand, you do want a tablet that can replace your laptop (or at least pull double duty as a 2-in-1), then the iPad Pro is the one to get. Apple’s premium tablet line included the first iPads to receive the new M1 CPU, which only makes sense as these have always been the most powerful horses in this stable. There are currently two models of the Pro: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 11-inch iPad Pro. Both pack the same hardware, with the only difference being their displays — and their price tags. If you don’t need the extra screen real estate of the 12.9-inch model, then the 11-inch iPad Pro is the better value, and you’re still getting a lot of tablet here. It’s fast, it’s gorgeous, and with a keyboard or keyboard case, it’s pretty much a laptop. You even get a nice full 128GB of onboard storage. The iPad Pro is pricey to be sure, but Apple Memorial Day sale can ease the burden on your wallet.

