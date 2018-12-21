Share

The holidays are practically here, and time is running out to pick up all of those last-minute gifts. Though the majority of items on Amazon are no longer offering to ship before Christmas arrives, there are still quite a few things you can get before the big day — some with some decent discounts to boot! If you were hoping to find a great deal on Apple AirPods, however, you’re out of luck. AirPods aren’t the only wireless headphones on the market, though, and they certainly aren’t the cheapest. So if you’re looking to snag a pair of wireless earphones, and have them arrive before Christmas, this Beats sale is exactly what you need.

There are a lot of different wireless headphones on the market and most of them come with similar features. Bluetooth connectivity, full control of your music, wireless calling, and fast-charging are just a few of the things that make any pair of wireless earphones worth buying. However, the Powerbeats take it a step further with long, 12-hour battery life and water resistance for an intense workout.

Normally priced at $200, this pair of Beats earphones is on sale for just $90 — the lowest price we’ve seen yet. You can even get them before Christmas when you choose two-day shipping at checkout.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones — $60 off

The Beats Solo3 headphones are wireless, utilizing Bluetooth connectivity for fast and easy syncing to your phone or other compatible media device. The internal battery offers up to 40 hours of continuous use. On the off chance that you’re running on empty, Beats Fast Fuel technology lets you get three hours of playback with a quick 5-minute charge. The on-ear controls and built-in mic also make it simple to take calls, control your media playback, and use voice commands with Siri.

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones retail for $300, but after a $60 discount, you can pick them up for just $240 from Amazon. This offer is limited, and some of the headphones won’t arrive before Christmas, so make sure you check the shipping options on various colors.

