  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Latest Apple TV 4K down to lowest-ever price for Labor Day

By

The Labor Day sales are underway and this is the ideal time to buy great new gadgets for less. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple TV 4K for just $169 at Amazon, saving you $10 on the usual price. It’s a rare discount for the popular streaming device so this is the ideal time to take advantage of Apple’s great product for less. Be quick though as stock is sure to be limited.

The Apple TV 4K offers snappy performance, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support, along with a far superior remote control than previous Apple TVs. Easily one of the best streaming devices out there, it uses its A12 Bionic chip to give you a substantial boost when it comes to audio and video, as well as graphics for if you want to get involved with the latest Apple Arcade games.

Able to play 4K video with Dolby Vision and HDR, it’s ideal for streaming all your favorite shows with support for thousands of apps including Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix, and many more. You can also use the device to listen to Apple Music or get involved with Apple Fitness+ programs. With a touch-enabled clickpad, its new Siri remote makes using it a breeze and you can even hook up your AirPods for private listening.

Other features include AirPlay support for sharing photos and videos easily via your other Apple devices, and you can get a live view from your HomeKit-enabled cameras too, as well as control all your smart home accessories.

Normally priced at $179, the Apple TV 4K is down to just $169 right now at Amazon. You’ll need to be quick to get this deal though with the Apple TV rarely discounted by any amount. This is a genuinely rare deal to grab.

More Apple TV deals

Looking for all the other great Labor Day Apple sales? We’ve got them, including the best Apple TV deals — but we also have some amazing Roku deals if you want to try a different streaming device in the sales. Check them out and work out what’s best for you.

Apple TV 2nd Generation - Refurbished

$120 $150
Although this is an older generation model, it'll still give you most of the Apple TV features you want for a cheaper price. You can stream you favorite movies and shows and save a little cash.
Buy at Newegg

Apple TV 4K (64GB, latest version)

$190 $199
Apple's latest streamer with 64GB of onboard storage gives you 4K resolution, HDR with Dolby Vision, and awesome surround sound. The redesigned Siri remote makes it a breeze to use on any TV.
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (32GB, latest version)

$169 $179
The newest Apple TV 4K comes with a redesigned remote control that's way easier to use and still gives you access to Siri for voice commands. HDMI ARC and high frame rate HDR make it hard to beat.
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV 4K - 64GB (latest model) - Refurbished

$162 $180
If you love the idea of an Apple TV, and you want the full 64 GB storage but you don't want to pay top dollar, you can save some money with this refurbished version.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple TV 4K (64 GB, 4th Gen)

$169 $199
Apple's previous-gen Apple TV 4K is still a powerhouse streamer with tons of apps, a Siri-based voice remote plus support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV 4K 32GB (5th Generation)

$130 $160
It's now one generation old, but this Apple TV still offers 4K streaming and many of the same great features as the latest model.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2021: Save on ALL models today

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced ipad files widgets copy

Best Labor Day Camera Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

Nikon Z5 Review

Best Labor Day Dell XPS Deals: Save on XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17

best laptops for video editing xps 15 2020

Best Labor Day MacBook Deals 2021: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 02

Best Labor Day Phone Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Best Labor Day AirPods Deals 2021: Shop from $110

Apple Airpods Pro in Case

Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Save on Series 3 and Series 6

Apple Watch fitness companion.

Best Labor Day Robot Vacuum Deals 2021: Best sales to shop today

Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Dell Labor Day Sale 2021: Save on gaming PCs, laptops and monitors

dell xps 13 2018 review version 1541544414 screen logo1

Best Labor Day Computer Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

hp elite one 800 g8 all in one pc lifestyle

Walmart Labor Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Electronics Today

best workout apps for 2020 walmart deals post prime day 2019 feature

Labor Day Apple sales have arrived — shop these deals NOW

apple file system

The Amazon Labor Day sale is now on — shop the best deals today

amazon reportedly eyeing silicon valley self driving startup france us economy retail internet company logo