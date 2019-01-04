Amazon drops prices on refurbished Apple Watches in this one-day sale

Share

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, but with its costly price tag, it’s often hard to afford this great wearable device. Since Apple Watches first reached stores, one of these would set you back $250 and the newer models have only gotten more expensive. Although the Apple Watch Series 1 is discontinued you can still find great prices for a brand-new one online for as low as $219 — compared to the latest Apple Watch Series 4 which retails for $399 or $499 for the cellular version.

If you take a dip into the refurbished market, however, you can get the Apple Watch Series 1,2, and 3 for an even deeper discount. Refurbished usually means the items have been returned, checked for any flaws, reset, and put back on the market. So if you’re looking to save on one of these popular watches, Amazon is currently slashing the prices on refurbished Apple Watches. You better hurry, though, because this sale ends today.

Apple Watch Series 3

The refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular retails for $379 from Apple but you can purchase a refurbished one for just $316 from Amazon. Unless you’re set on buying latest model, sticking with the Apple Watch Series 3 rather than the Apple Watch 4, is a great option — considering there are very few differences between the two. The Apple Watch design looks futuristic, sleek, and modern so if you’ve been wanting to sport one on your wrist, now is your chance to save big.

Apple Watch Series 2

The refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 is discounted to $216 on Amazon today, which is a sweet $53 discount from it’s original refurbished price and a $90 discount from its retail price. The Series 2 can lock onto nearby satellites to track location so you can rely on it for GPS. You won’t always need to bring your iPhone along if you go for a quick jog or walk around the neighborhood.

Apple Watch Series 1

This 38 MM refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 in rose gold is being sold on Amazon for $185, which is a $50 discount from its original refurbished price.

