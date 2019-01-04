Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops prices on refurbished Apple Watches in this one-day sale

Jenifer Calle
By

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, but with its costly price tag, it’s often hard to afford this great wearable device. Since Apple Watches first reached stores, one of these would set you back $250 and the newer models have only gotten more expensive. Although the Apple Watch Series 1 is discontinued you can still find great prices for a brand-new one online for as low as $219 — compared to the latest Apple Watch Series 4 which retails for $399 or $499 for the cellular version.

If you take a dip into the refurbished market, however, you can get the Apple Watch Series 1,2, and 3 for an even deeper discount. Refurbished usually means the items have been returned, checked for any flaws, reset, and put back on the market. So if you’re looking to save on one of these popular watches, Amazon is currently slashing the prices on refurbished Apple Watches. You better hurry, though, because this sale ends today.

Apple Watch Series 3

apple watch refurbished amazon deal series 3

The refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular retails for $379 from Apple but you can purchase a refurbished one for just $316 from Amazon. Unless you’re set on buying latest model, sticking with the Apple Watch Series 3 rather than the Apple Watch 4, is a great option — considering there are very few differences between the two. The Apple Watch design looks futuristic, sleek, and modern so if you’ve been wanting to sport one on your wrist, now is your chance to save big.

(42 MM Black Sport Band)

Buy Now

(42 MM White Sport Band)

Buy Now

(38 MM White Sport Band)

Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 2

apple watch refurbished amazon deal series 2

The refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 is discounted to $216 on Amazon today, which is a sweet $53 discount from it’s original refurbished price and a $90 discount from its retail price. The Series 2 can lock onto nearby satellites to track location so you can rely on it for GPS. You won’t always need to bring your iPhone along if you go for a quick jog or walk around the neighborhood.

(38 MM Black Sport Band)

Buy Now

(38 White Sport Band)

Buy Now

(42 White Sport Band)

Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 1

apple watch refurbished amazon deal series 1

This 38 MM refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 in rose gold is being sold on Amazon for $185, which is a $50 discount from its original refurbished price.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more smartwatch deals, Amazon Fitbit deals, and more from on our updated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's everything we know about Apple's iOS 13 so far
teen shot to death after tracking down his stolen smartphone 6 people who used find my iphone confront phone thieves
Mobile

It turns out that Find my iPhone is really good at finding a stolen car, too

A carjacker was apprehended and a stolen car returned to its owner, thanks to some quick-thinking and Apple's Find My iPhone service being used to track down the vehicle after it was taken.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
best weightlifting apps
Mobile

Looking to build some serious muscle? These weightlifting apps will pump you up

Want to get ripped but can't stand generalized fitness apps? These are the best weightlifting apps with a focus on gains, form, muscle targeting, and the other features that you're really looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best calendar apps
Mobile

These are the 15 best calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best mac games gris1
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans to enjoy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apple Logo
Mobile

Still haven’t upgraded your iPhone? Apple says that’s causing poor sales

Poor iPhone sales during the holiday quarter has forced Apple into the rare move of revising its sales forecast downward. The firm cited a slew of factors, including "economic deceleration" in China and fewer upgrades than expected.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vuzix blade ar smartglasses news main
Mobile

You can finally buy Vuzix’s AR smartglasses, but it’ll cost you $1,000

If you loved Google Glass, but missed that boat when Google shut the project down, then look no further than the just released Vuzix's Blade for the smartglasses you've always desired.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 12
Mobile

Need a do-over? Here's how to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down

Resetting an iPhone can alleviate all sorts of software woes, and wipe away personal data should you sell your device or give it to someone else. Here's how to factory reset an iPhone from within iOS or iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
best weather apps for the iPhone
Mobile

The best weather apps for the iPhone will keep you from getting soaked

Don't rely solely on your local meteorologist to stay up to date on the weather. Take matters into your own hands with one of these weather apps, each of which brings something unique to the table.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Brenda Stolyar
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
iOS 12 Review
Mobile

Apple's iOS 13 has already been spotted by website traffic analytics

iOS 12 was a relatively large update to Apple's iPhone, but iOS 13 could be even bigger. Rumors have begun circulating about what we should expect from iOS 13, which suggest a much more productive operating system for both iPhone and iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best apple watch faces series 4 infograph face
Wearables

Apple patent hints at biometric authentication for the Apple Watch

While the Apple Watch collects a bunch of health-related information, it doesn't have many features related to biometric authentication. According to a new patent from the company, however, that could change in the near future.
Posted By Christian de Looper
smartphones
Mobile

Huawei punishes two employees for an iPhone Twitter mistake

We all make mistakes. But there's "I spilt my coffee on my keyboard", and then there's "I tweeting from an iPhone on the official Huawei Twitter account". Huawei has failed to see the funny side of the New Years mishap.
Posted By Mark Jansen