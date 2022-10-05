 Skip to main content
The Apple Watch SE is down to only $249 at Amazon today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Apple Watch SE against a white background.

The Apple Watch SE is seeing a massive discount at Amazon today, one that brings its price all the way down to just $249, making for one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen. This is a savings of $80 for a piece of tech that rarely sees any discounts. This $80 price drop from its regular price of $329 makes the Apple Watch SE a deal worth grabbing, and one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll find right now. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE, which we find to be the best Apple Watch for most people, is one of the most affordable options of the Apple Watch lineup, but in no way does it sell itself short. It’s as capable and classy as any of the Apple Watch models, and includes an impressive feature set, including a Retina display, advanced fitness-tracking sensors, and powerful health and safety features. These make the Apple Watch SE a great option for people who may be looking for their first smartwatch, or who are looking for alternatives to the Apple Watch Series 7 and the new Apple Watch Series 8 while still staying within the Apple ecosystem.

Part of the Apple ecosystem often means an attractive design, and the Apple Watch SE is as much a fashion statement as it is a fitness-tracking device. It will look good whether you’re wearing it for a night out or for an afternoon workout. And for the workout warriors, the Apple Watch SE is able to monitor your heart rate, track tai chi and pilates workouts, and track blood-oxygen levels in addition to a vast number of other physical activities. The Apple Watch SE also brings a range of customizable features, including watch faces and workout parameters. If you’re uncertain whether the Apple Watch SE is the right smartwatch for you, you can explore it more deeply in our Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 3 and Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE comparisons, or you can make up your mind now and click over to Amazon to make this deal yours.

The rarity of this discount alone makes this one of the best Apple deals you’ll find, with the Apple Watch SE going for just $249 at Amazon. That’s an $80 savings from its regular price of $329, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

