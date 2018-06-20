The Apple Watch Series 1 has been discounted to an all-time low

Share

It’s no secret that smartwatches are struggling. Despite great improvements over the past couple of years, these wearable smart devices have yet to establish deep market penetration, even as more big-name tech companies like Samsung and LG are throwing their hats into the ring. Since the initial hype faded, consumers have remained largely ambivalent to smartwatches, with many people wondering why they even need one at all.

There is one exception that has surprised some techies and market analysts: The Apple Watch. In stark contrast to Android wearables, Apple’s smartwatch has been a huge success – in fact, the Apple Watch now commands a larger share of the wristwatch market than all Swiss watch companies combined, making this tech firm one of the world’s biggest watchmakers.

It’s not hard to see why: Although the company has its fair share of critics, millions of people just can’t get enough Apple gear. The Apple Watch’s exceptional popularity is certainly owed partially to the brand’s dedicated following, but the bigger driver behind this success is the fact that the smartwatch boasts a fantastic user-friendly design.

The Series 1 is (despite its name) the second iteration of the Apple Watch, replacing the original model and updating it with a snappier dual-core processor and sharper, brighter display. Apple has also released two other versions of the watch – the Series 2 and Series 3 – but continues to sell the Series 1 due to its enduring popularity and great price point.

The Series 1 is a fairly basic model, lacking the GPS and LTE functionality of its more expensive siblings, but if you don’t need those bells and whistles, it’s arguably the best choice — especially if you’d rather not shell out $300 or more. Be sure to check out our detailed Apple Watch buying guide for a more in-depth comparison of the different models.

Previously, an Apple Watch Series 1 smartwatch would set you back around $250 to 270. If you’ve been waiting for a deal on one, however, then you’re in luck: The 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 has recently been discounted to just $149, the lowest price we’ve seen yet. The larger 42mm version has also been reduced, to $179.

