Now that the Apple Watch Series 5 had just been released, you might want to consider buying either an Apple Watch Series 3 or 4 instead. Why? Well, of course, because their prices are going to significantly drop. The price of the Series 5 right now is astronomical (although it is undeniably the best smartwatch money can buy), and yet all three watches are nearly identical, having the same square design and digital crown control system. People wouldn’t easily be able to tell the difference between them, save for the Series 5’s always-on display. And in our in-depth review of the Series 5, we came to the conclusion that there haven’t been any major improvements over the excellent Series 4. Right now, you can purchase the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 on Best Buy at amazing discounted prices. Get the Series 3 for a huge $80 off – paying just $199 instead of $279. Or if you have your eyes set on the Series 4, get it for $349 instead of $399 – that’s a cool $50 worth of savings.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 3 – $199

Syncing the Apple Watch Series 3 to your iPhone via Bluetooth allows you to receive real-time notifications and music playback control. You can get notified of calls, text messages, and social media alerts even if your phone is tucked away in your bag. This smartwatch doesn’t have a built-in eSim, though, so you cannot make phone calls on your wrist. For that, you need to spend a few extra bucks and get the cellular version instead.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a very reliable fitness tracker. It boasts a gamut of health-centric sensors, including a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. With this watch you can track a multitude of activities, like walking, running, swimming, and cycling. When you’ve been sitting for too long, this watch will remind you to get off your feet and take a brief walk. It also helps you relieve pent-up stress and tension through the Breathe mindfulness feature. All health stats and metrics are aggregated in the Activity app where information is presented in a clear and concise manner.

This smartwatch comes with a strap band called a “Sports Loop.” It has a simple hook-and-eye system that’s guaranteed to fit all wrist sizes. The band is replaceable if you wish to get other styles, colors, and even material. The watch face is also fully customizable, with a variety of designs to suit your personality.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 4 – $349

The Apple Watch Series 4 is our current reigning king of wearables, earning a rare perfect 5 stars rating from us. It boasts the latest in health-monitoring technology, including a second-generation ECG (electrocardiogram) heart sensor that sends out notifications for low heart rate, high heart rate, and irregular rhythm. It also has automatic exercise detection — when you start walking faster or run up a flight of stairs, it will ask you if you’re getting ready to work out. There’s plenty of workout programs to choose from, ranging from yoga to hiking, and all your fitness data is stored in your iPhone’s Health App and laid out in a clear and helpful fashion. Like the Series 3, this watch is obsessed with keeping you active.

The watch is lightning-quick and extremely easy to use, thanks to its fourth-generation S4 processor. Launching apps, checking notifications, and browsing through the menu are a breeze, and the screen is bright and rich in detail. There’s a Walkie Talkie mode that lets you chat in real-time with fellow Apple Watch owners. The Watch also lets you access Siri by simply raising your wrist and speaking.

Transferring music from your iPhone to the watch is performed wirelessly and can only be done while it is charging. You can listen to music on Apple Music wirelessly via Bluetooth. The Watch can also be set up to display a range of information, including stock prices, scores from your favorite sports teams, and boarding details on upcoming flights. The battery lasts a good 18 hours on a single charge, enough to get you through the day.

Both the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 are formidable wearables with lots of great features that warrant serious consideration if you don’t want to take the plunge into the Series 5’s $400 price tag. Get them today at irresistible discounts on Best Buy.

