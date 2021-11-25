We’ve spotted a truly amazing Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deal. Right now, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $109 at Walmart. Seriously, it’s an amazingly low price for a still very respectable Apple Watch despite no longer being the latest model. In terms of Black Friday Apple Watch deals, you seriously can’t go wrong here. It easily features as one of the best Black Friday deals going on at the moment. Here’s why it’s so great.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Incredible value

Built-in GPS

Tracks all your workouts

Saves the need for looking at your phone all the time

While your eyes may have been on an Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday deal or an Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday deal, you shouldn’t overlook the Apple Watch Series 3. No longer the latest Apple Watch, it’s still fantastic. It offers a built-in GPS that helps you keep track of where you’re walking or running with automatic workout detection so it knows exactly what you’re doing.

Besides that, it’s swim-proof so you can easily use it in the pool or ocean making it ideal for all kinds of scenarios. It’ll also monitor your heart rate so you know exactly how healthy you are and whether you’re pushing yourself sufficiently when working out. It’s also possible to use the Apple Watch Series 3 to keep an eye on all your notifications as well as sync your favorite playlists or even take calls and reply to messages.

Remaining thoroughly versatile despite its age, the Apple Watch Series 3 is down to just $109 right now at Walmart. That’s a huge saving of $90 making this one of the best bargains of Black Friday. Snap it up now while stocks last.

Should you shop this Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday tends to be a repeat of many of the best Black Friday deals but the catch is you can’t guarantee that there’s still stock left. In the case of the Apple Watch Series 3, there’s simply no way it could get cheaper and it’s likely it’ll be long gone by Cyber Monday. Buy now while you still can.

Remember though — if somehow you change your mind, you can always cancel your order or even return the item if you manage to find it cheaper elsewhere. You really won’t though. It’s too good a deal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations