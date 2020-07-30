Apple Watch Series 3 down to lowest-ever price at Amazon

There’s no need to pay a fortune to get an Apple Watch now that Amazon has discounted the base 38mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 to $169, down from $199, for a limited time only. Sure, it’s not the latest smartwatch technology but it’s a more than respectable budget alternative for those keen to embrace the Apple Watch lifestyle.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199:

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199 was $229:

With a $30 price cut, the Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the better Apple Watch deals out there at the moment. The Apple Watch Series 3 offers plenty of the key features you’ll need as part of an active lifestyle. It has GPS tracking so you’ll always know where you’ve been, along with an optical heart sensor so you can see how your heart is performing during your runs or any other workouts. It’s also swim-proof so you won’t have to worry about getting it wet.

Thanks to WatchOS, the Apple Watch Series 3 automatically tracks most of your workouts, saving you the need to set up your device before you exercise. It’s an ideal addition if you regularly exercise and want to examine the difference it makes to your life. That’s further reinforced by WatchOS’s Activity rings which show you how active you are through the day, how many calories you’ve burned, and how many times you’ve stood up. It’s curiously addictive and a great way to motivate you into doing better each day.

A stylish Retina display along with good looks and easily swappable watch straps also mean that the Apple Watch Series 3 won’t look out of place in social situations. On an evening out as well as on the hiking trail, it will look great.

It’s a genuinely smart device that might not be the latest technology but is still a great addition to your everyday smart wear. Even better, the Apple Watch Series 3 is substantially cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 5 and that’s certainly the case with this great offer from Amazon. The only thing you’ll really miss out on is that there’s no always-on display and the Watch isn’t quite as speedy as the latest model. Those aren’t deal-breakers at this price though.

