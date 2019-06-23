The Apple Watch Series 3 is still just $199 before Amazon Prime Day 2019

Share

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching, and with it, a whole hoard of great deals. If you were hoping to find some Apple deals on Prime day, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks, but if you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s really no need to wait. Amazon is currently offering an $80 discount on the Series 3, which is the best price for one of the best smartwatches out there. It may not be the latest Apple Watch series 4, but it’s still a fantastic wearable, and with a price tag under $200, it’s the best smartwatch deal you’ll find online right now.

If you’ve been on the fence about picking up an Apple Watch, even with a discount like this, let us take you through some of the reasons you might want to slap one on your wrist. For starters, Apple Watches are one of the best fitness trackers you can buy. While not specifically designed as a fitness watch, like the Fitbit Versa or Garmin Forerunner, it does come packed with some great fitness-focused features. It can track steps, calories, and even your heart rate. Additionally, it comes equipped GPS for more accurate activity tracking while jogging, walking, or hiking. It’s also completely swim proof, so you can take it in the pool with you without worrying about it getting destroyed by moisture.

If fitness isn’t all that important to you, however, it also works as a fully-functional smartwatch. A dual-core S3 processor and Watch OS 5 allow for a smoother experience than the Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 1. It can also easily pair with your iPhone, allowing you to send and receive texts, calls, and adjust your music directly from your wrist. Though you’ll need the cellular version if you want those capabilities without having to use a Bluetooth connection. The Apple Watch Series 3 also comes with up to 18 hours of battery life, so you really only need to charge it overnight to get a full day of use out of it.

Normally priced at $279, the Series 3 38mm is down to just $199 on Amazon right now. This deal has been happening off and on since early February, and it’s likely the lowest price we’re going to see on this Apple smartwatch this year. Additionally, if you’re looking for other great Apple deals right now, we’ve found some big discounts on MacBooks, iPad deals, and iPhone price cuts to help you out.

