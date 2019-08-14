Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to just $199 at Walmart today

Erica Katherina
By
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

When it comes to smartwatches, the Apple Watch has always been on top of the game. With sleek aesthetics, great build quality, and a cool set of features, it’s not hard to see why. If the steep price tag is holding you back from getting one, now may be the right time to take the plunge. We spotted a deal on the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS model) which lets you in on an $80 discount. Both the black and white versions are offered on Walmart for only $199 instead of the usual $279.

The Apple Watch Series 3 may not be the latest smartwatch from the tech giant, but it’s still one of the best wearables you can buy, especially if you’re an iPhone user. It packs a lot of smarts and conveniences in such a small unit, making it an ideal companion for everyday fitness tracking and connectivity.

BUY NOW

Apple beefed up the Series 3 with a newer S3 chip (combined with a dual-core processor) which is 70% faster than the S1P and S2 chipsets found in the older models. This ensures quick app launching and smooth response every time. And just like most smartwatches, devices can be synced using Bluetooth to enable smartphone notifications and music controls. You can connect it to your phone and get real-time updates on messages, social media, and more, or connect it to your headphones or earbuds to listen to your favorite tunes or take calls.

Those with an active lifestyle will be glad to know that this smartwatch is also a reliable health and fitness tracker. It can monitor heart rate, calories burned, and steps, and has varied tracking options for walking, running, and more. Everything is collated in the Activity app (on your phone), where statistics are laid out in an easy-to-read interface. And since it’s water-resistant to a depth of up to 50 meters, it’s okay to swim, shower, and walk in the rain with it on your wrist.

Apple Watches don’t come cheap, so you better not miss out on Walmart’s 29% discount on the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS model). Grab the black or white watch today at a discounted price of $199. In case you’re eyeing the cellular version, we also found a deal that you may want to check out.

Head over to our curated deals page for more deals on smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other tech stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
Up Next

It has LTE and a voice assistant, but the DokiPal kid's smartwatch is a disaster
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Walmart’s price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular is gigantic

The Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch out there, with an impressive app ecosystem and a robust feature set. But cellular connectivity makes it so much better, and Walmart's sale on the Series 3 is the best we've seen yet.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung 55 inch 4k smart tv walmart deal un55ru7300fxza curved side
Deals

Walmart drops a huge $152 discount on the Samsung 55-inch 4K curved smart TV

Today is a great time to order a curved TV as Walmart currently has $152 discount on the Samsung UN55RU7300 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV. You can get it now for only $548 instead of $700.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Deals

Score a new gaming desktop and save with these Dell back-to-school PC deals

If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming tower and aren’t in the mood to wait until Black Friday sales, then Dell has some pretty good back-to-school deals going right now on a variety of its laptops and desktops that can save you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
8″ SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A, 16 GB
Deals

Get your kid the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $150 less on Amazon

Looking for an 8-inch tablet that your child can use? The first thing that popped in your head is probably the iPad Mini, which is great but expensive. For something more affordable, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, now $148 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Deals

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones get a cool price cut on Amazon

Drowning out the sound of the outside world isn’t as difficult when you have a pair of quality noise-canceling headphones. One of the best pairs out there, the Sony WH-1000XM3, is discounted on Amazon right now.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony 55-inch X800 E series
Deals

Walmart drops a $439 discount on the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Android TV

If you're planning to upgrade to 4K TV with a bigger screen, you should not miss this deal on the Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K Android LED TV. Normally priced at $1,098, Walmart slashed $439 making it now available for only $659.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sony 70 inch 4k tv deal x830f walmart
Home Theater

You won’t find a better deal on a massive 70-inch Sony 4K TV than this

When you're the best at something, you can charge a premium. Just look at Apple with the iPhone. The same rings true for Sony with its 4K TVs, like the 70-inch X830F, which is now on sale for $900 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones get a nice price cut on Amazon and Walmart

Kick back, relax, and drown out the sound of the outside world by grabbing a pair of reliable noise-canceling headphones such as the QuietComfort 35 II Headphones. All colors are discounted on Amazon and Walmart at $299.
Posted By Erica Katherina
sony wireless noise cancelling headphones amazon 4th of july deal wh h900n
Deals

Amazon cuts a huge 46% off these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-H900N wireless noise-canceling headphones are now on sale. While it normally sells at $350, Amazon cut 46% off its price, making it available for only $190. That’s a whopping $160 savings for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
apple ipad pro 10.5 review touch screen
Deals

The 2017 Apple iPad Pro cellular tablet is on sale on Amazon, starting at $579

A 4G tablet is a great option when you need a portable workstation with an internet connection. If you are in the market for one, the Wi-Fi and cellular 2017 Apple iPad Pro is currently on sale on Amazon, starting at $579.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops up to 35% off these Fossil smartwatches for men and women

Fossil continues to offer a full line of smartwatches for all types and budgets that complements every lifestyle. We've gathered here a few that are currently discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung galaxy note 10 deal
Deals

Save $100 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 if you pre-order on Best Buy today

Best Buy will directly slash $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 when you reserve one on their website before its August 23, 2019 launch. This deal matches Samsung's store credit offer to anyone who pre-orders the Note 10.
Posted By Drake Hawkins