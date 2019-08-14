The Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to just $199 at Walmart today

Share

When it comes to smartwatches, the Apple Watch has always been on top of the game. With sleek aesthetics, great build quality, and a cool set of features, it’s not hard to see why. If the steep price tag is holding you back from getting one, now may be the right time to take the plunge. We spotted a deal on the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS model) which lets you in on an $80 discount. Both the black and white versions are offered on Walmart for only $199 instead of the usual $279.

The Apple Watch Series 3 may not be the latest smartwatch from the tech giant, but it’s still one of the best wearables you can buy, especially if you’re an iPhone user. It packs a lot of smarts and conveniences in such a small unit, making it an ideal companion for everyday fitness tracking and connectivity.

Apple beefed up the Series 3 with a newer S3 chip (combined with a dual-core processor) which is 70% faster than the S1P and S2 chipsets found in the older models. This ensures quick app launching and smooth response every time. And just like most smartwatches, devices can be synced using Bluetooth to enable smartphone notifications and music controls. You can connect it to your phone and get real-time updates on messages, social media, and more, or connect it to your headphones or earbuds to listen to your favorite tunes or take calls.

Those with an active lifestyle will be glad to know that this smartwatch is also a reliable health and fitness tracker. It can monitor heart rate, calories burned, and steps, and has varied tracking options for walking, running, and more. Everything is collated in the Activity app (on your phone), where statistics are laid out in an easy-to-read interface. And since it’s water-resistant to a depth of up to 50 meters, it’s okay to swim, shower, and walk in the rain with it on your wrist.

Apple Watches don’t come cheap, so you better not miss out on Walmart’s 29% discount on the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS model). Grab the black or white watch today at a discounted price of $199. In case you’re eyeing the cellular version, we also found a deal that you may want to check out.

