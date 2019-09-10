With the annual Apple event on September 10, the internet is buzzing with speculations of a new Apple Watch or at least a ceramic or titanium version of the Series 4. These rumors are already causing exciting discounts on the soon-to-be previous models. If you are holding off on getting the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular smartwatch, now is the time to buy. You can get this super high-tech wearable on Amazon today at $69 below its usual price.

Usually $529, the 44mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular smartwatch is now down to $460 on Amazon. You can even get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa. While you are at it, check these iPad Pro sales that are also happening right around Apple’s event.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is our pick for the best overall smartwatch for 2019 and is Apple’s finest product so far. This device even earned a 5-out-of-5 rating, something that does not happen very often. The only downside with this wearable is its battery life, which it shares with most of its competitors.

Part of what makes the Apple Watch Series 4 superior is its comprehensive health and fitness features. Wearing this smartwatch during your workouts lets you track your heart rate with ease so you know when to push yourself or ease up. All the data it collects is transferred to the iPhone’s Health app where it is presented clearly for easy progression tracking.

Getting the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 4 gives you even more benefits. It connects to your phone’s service provider, which allows you to answer calls and receive messages right on your wrist. This device lets you leave your phone at home when you go running or cycling outdoors.

Pay only $460 instead of $530 when you get the the 44mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular version on Amazon today. Place your order now while this rare Apple Watch Series 4 deal is live.

