Deals

This cellular Apple Watch Series 4 is $69 off on Amazon for the Apple event

By
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

With the annual Apple event on September 10, the internet is buzzing with speculations of a new Apple Watch or at least a ceramic or titanium version of the Series 4. These rumors are already causing exciting discounts on the soon-to-be previous models. If you are holding off on getting the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular smartwatch, now is the time to buy. You can get this super high-tech wearable on Amazon today at $69 below its usual price.

Usually $529, the 44mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular smartwatch is now down to $460 on Amazon. You can even get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa. While you are at it, check these iPad Pro sales that are also happening right around Apple’s event.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is our pick for the best overall smartwatch for 2019 and is Apple’s finest product so far. This device even earned a 5-out-of-5 rating, something that does not happen very often. The only downside with this wearable is its battery life, which it shares with most of its competitors.

Part of what makes the Apple Watch Series 4 superior is its comprehensive health and fitness features. Wearing this smartwatch during your workouts lets you track your heart rate with ease so you know when to push yourself or ease up. All the data it collects is transferred to the iPhone’s Health app where it is presented clearly for easy progression tracking.

Getting the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 4 gives you even more benefits. It connects to your phone’s service provider, which allows you to answer calls and receive messages right on your wrist. This device lets you leave your phone at home when you go running or cycling outdoors.

Pay only $460 instead of $530 when you get the the 44mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular version on Amazon today. Place your order now while this rare Apple Watch Series 4 deal is live.

Looking to save on the Apple MacBook Air, AirPods, and other Apple products? Visit our curated deals page where we compile the latest and most exciting discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $200 when you snag the latest Apple MacBook Air on Amazon

Macbook Air (2018) Review

This 2018 iPad Pro is $149 less on Amazon for Apple’s September event

best tablets for small businesses ipad pro 2018 review 5850 1200x9999

Score 76% off this Apple 4-in-1 charging dock with wireless charger on Amazon

xdodd 4 in 1 charging dock amazon deal four one station

Apple Watch Series 3 with Wi-Fi and cellular reaches its lowest price at Walmart

amazon 4th of july sale apple watch series 3 gps cellular 38mm silver aluminium case with white sport band 1

The iPad Pro lineup goes on sale just a day before Apple’s September event

best 97 inch ipad pro cases moko 9 7 2

The Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is down to $170 on Amazon

razer huntsman elite gaming keyboard amazon deal hunstman

Walmart’s $82 discount on this LG 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV drops it to only $368

Save $99 when you snag the latest Apple MacBook Air on Amazon