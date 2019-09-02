Score an Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) for $50 less on Amazon

The Labor Day sale is almost over, but it’s not too late to score amazing smartwatch deals on Amazon. If you are looking for some iOS tech to wrap around your wrist, you can still snag the 40mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 4 at a discount. Normally $399, the retail giant has made it available for only $349. This offer applies to a variety of color combinations and band styles.

Despite an underwhelming demand for smartwatches, the Apple Watch has seen massive success in recent years. In fact, the latest Series 4 might just be Apple’s best wearable product yet. It carries the good stuff that the Series 3 is known for plus a new set of robust specs and features, making it a giant-sized leap ahead of the competition.

The fourth-generation Apple Watch sports a larger display compared to its predecessors, a big jump in terms of usability and design. Complementing this stunning screen is the Watch OS 5 which consists of small but significant touches, such as the raise-to-speak feature for Siri and the Walkie-Talkie function for real-time chatting with other Apple Watch owners. Rich and interactive notifications, a rotating Digital Crown, and smooth scrolling through apps also make it fun and convenient to use.

There are impressive new additions in the health and fitness category as well. For starters, it has an automatic exercise detection mode which can distinguish between a swift walk and a workout run. Pre-built workout plans are also available, including yoga and hiking. Our favorite, however, is the electrocardiogram, which is helpful in identifying an irregular heartbeat. It can also warn the wearer when his/her heart rate drops dangerously low and can call emergency services during a hard fall. Other fitness functions include the regular movement and relaxation alerts, fitness goal setting, and daily movement motivation. All stats are presented in a clear and easy-to-read manner via the Health app.

With sleek aesthetics, top-of-the-line software, and innovative fitness tracking technologies, there’s no denying that the Apple Watch Series 4 is the best smartwatch on the market right now. Grab the 40mm GPS version today on Amazon at a discounted price of $349.

