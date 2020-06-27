Apple Watch Series 5 back down to lowest-ever price at Amazon

In the digital watch game, there’s always been a simmering debate: Is Apple the best because it got there first and set the standard or is it actually the best? It’s something that will rage on and on, but one thing is for certain, if you’re part of the cult of Apple, no watch will fit your lifestyle better. Membership fees for that club are, of course, high. But on top of the great deals on smartwatches we’ve already seen this June, Amazon has $100 off the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 and $49 off the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $380, was $429:

When Apple moved from Series 4 to Series 5, they didn’t take any huge jumps, visually. The digital crown control system still sits upon a solid and attractively square frame. The watch is among the most aerodynamic, sleek, and slim (yet sturdy) on the market — and it’s nice and light, so it won’t weigh down your wrist. For those of us who keep the environment in mind with our tech, the watch’s case is fabricated of 100% recycled aluminum (for this deal that’s your only choice, but Apple also offers watches in titanium, ceramic and stainless steel, for an exclusive price).

Where the 5 sets itself apart from the 4 in its display, which is always on. In the previous version, you needed to raise your wrist to activate the phone from sleep mode; the 5 always has the digital clock glowing, too (don’t stress out about this feature’s battery life — it can last a day-and-a-half and only takes an hour to fully charge). They upped the design options too, giving you a good number of face designs: you can go with simple and black, all the way to more artistic, or fun designs.

We love this watch as an exercise tool. Your stats and corresponding metrics — like your steps, or how many sit-ups you’ve just completed or calories burned — are available almost immediately as you start your routine. But it goes way beyond the basics, demonstrating your VO2 Max Data, hourly movement, relaxation, calories burnt. As well, its brain is versatile, being able to follow individual sports, like swimming or cycling, and yoga. Oh, and there’s an ECG monitor, which is a phenomenal health feature for anyone concerned with irregularities in their cardiac behavior during exercise.

But it’s not just these fun little things that appeal to us. There’s major stuff, too. Apple upped the processor on the Series 5, as well as the storage, so while the watch is physically the same size and weight, you’re dealing with a faster, more powerful machine. There’s an internal compass too, another great new addition.

The Apple Watch remains the gold standard of smartwatches — check out more Apple Watch deals — and the Series 5 adds some fantastic features to an already impressive timesaver, keeper, and fitness product. Apple fans should jump on this deal.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $380, was $429:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations